Note: This the second of a two-part story regarding a proposal to create a joint extension district with Dickinson and Marion counties. Part 2 encompasses the extensive discussion — both pro and con — that took place before commissioners voted 2 to 1 to start the process.
Dickinson County Commissioners spent an hour Thursday hearing comments from a room of people on the topic of a proposed extension district with Marion County before approving a resolution that begins the process.
Speakers included two Abilene residents who spoke against districting, while others spoke in favor of the idea.
Those speaking in favor included representatives from other Kansas extension districts, Kansas State Research and Extension, 4-H volunteer leaders and others.
When all was said and done, commissioners voted 2 to 1 to approve the resolution. Commissioner Craig Chamberlin cast the no vote, while Commissioners Lynn Peterson and Ron Roller voted in favor. (See story in Feb. 28 issue)
Protest period
The resolution approved by commissioners was printed in the March 3 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle with the second publishing set for March 10. The second publication signals the start of a 60-day period where interested parties can circulate a valid petition seeking to bring it to a vote.
Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones said specific requirements must be met for any petition to be valid, according to County Counselor Doug Thompson.
“Anyone interested in circulating a petition needs to visit with the clerk’s office so we can talk to them about the requirements,” Jones said.
The clerk’s office can be reached by calling (785) 263-3774.
Among the requirements, the petition would have to be signed by five percent or 640 voters registered in Dickinson County.
Besides providing time for the protest period, the 60 days is a period where both counties’ extension councils can work on operation agreements, educational plans and agent specialization. Extension Council and staff members have also indicated they will be available to meet with groups and organizations interested in learning more.
Serving seniors
Abilene attorney Hank Royer, who said he has practiced Elder Law for the last 45 years, commended commissioners for funding a fourth Dickinson County Extension agent to help senior citizens deal with aging issues, including applying for KanCare.
However, Royer said, adding another county to that agent’s responsibility will dilute the amount of time the agent can serve Dickinson County citizens.
“I think it’s probably the worst idea I’ve ever heard,” Royer said, speaking of districting. “If you consider the fact that our nursing homes in the state get 61 percent of their revenue and 65 percent of the people in nursing homes are on KanCare which used to be Medicaid.”
He explained the flaws in the system used in Kansas, noting that KanCare will not process applications, often requiring the same information to be submitted over and over, while still delaying a decision. Also, applications are sent by fax and it’s nearly impossible to speak with an actual person who could help resolve problems, he said.
“You took a bold step forward and put a staff person down here (at extension) to help people fill out these applications, which I applaud you for,” Royer told commissioners.
“However, if Dickinson consolidates with Marion County it will double up the agent’s caseload, not to mention the drive time to Marion County locations.
“I think you’re going to have more than a full time job for just Dickinson County, but to spread that service to another county, I think is a terrible, terrible idea. If anything you may need more staff people as time goes by,” Royer said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson commented that Marion County has a task force on aging that deals with the issues Royer addressed.
Dickinson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Renae Riedy addressed Royer’s concerns. Riedy, who has been handling senior care issues at Dickinson County Extension along with her regular duties, will become the full-time agent dealing with elder issues when a new agent joins the staff this Sunday.
Riedy said Marion County has a strong department on aging, which already is in place to handle senior issues in that county.
Riedy explained she used to work in Marion County and the person at the department of aging has been one of her mentors in dealing with elder issues.
Regarding workload, commissioner Ron Roller asked Riedy if she also does applications for Social Security applicants. Riedy said she does, explaining she would like to be able to divide her time between Social Security and KanCare so she could learn the “ins and outs” of both programs and it would be good to become an expert.
“Because, as Mr. Royer said, even if you do everything right, we certainly have some situations where it’s the third time we’re giving them the exact same information,” Riedy said, noting that she has finally been able to cultivate a contact at KanCare she can contact when she has issues.
Educational
organization
Several of the people in the audience noted that extension’s mission is education, including Solomon resident Don Hellwig, a past chairman of the Dickinson County Extension Council.
“I want to make the point: We are first and foremost an educational organization. We cannot do the kinds of work we have just talked about — whether it’s elder care or other things — simply with paid staff,” Hellwig said. “A good part of what we do, especially for youth programs (overseen by 4-H Youth Development Agent Jill Martinson), is recruitment of volunteers. Whether it’s with the SHICK program, Medicare counseling or VITA income tax assistance, any of these things are going to depend on whether we can recruit and train good volunteers to assist us.
“We team with Kansas State University to bring research out here to the country where people can actually make use of that research information and assist those people,” Hellwig added. “We do a lot of visitations when we can, but the primary goal of extension, the (extension) district and Kansas State is the push to get education out here in the country.”
Districting with Marion County will further promote extension’s education mission by allowing agents to specialize in their areas of expertise.
Hellwig said he’s been involved with extension many years and several attempts have been made to district in the past. While it’s true Dickinson County Commissioners are currently funding extension at an adequate level, that has not always been true, “depending on who is sitting in your chairs,” he told commissioners.
He understands concerns about creating a new taxing entity, but explained Kansas extension districts in general have been good stewards of taxpayers’ money, primarily due to the fact council members are taxpayers themselves. However, if taxpayers are unhappy, they can express their displeasure at the ballot box.
While commissioners will appoint the first group of Dickinson County council members if a district is formed, subsequent members will be selected during the general election in odd years.
Not broken
Abilene resident Julie Roller Weeks referred to the comment made at the Feb. 20 meeting that Dickinson County Extension is currently funded adequately.
“If it’s not broke, why fix it?” she asked and presented the following talking points:
• While Dickinson County anticipates a lower mill levy, Kansas statute allows up to 2.5 mills for extension;
• Both Marion and Dickinson County will have the same number of board members on an extension district council despite Dickinson’s larger population;
• Even though extension would no longer be part of the county budget, that does not guarantee the budget would decrease by the same amount;
• Not all counties are part of extension districts — some have found it’s not a good fit;
• It’s obvious Marion County will benefit from the merger, but what do Dickinson County residents gain?
• Why should services offered to Dickinson County residents be diluted by partnering with another county?
Peterson said if extension does become a freestanding unit, it would no longer be part of the county budget, but explained the total county budget is dependent on various requests, considerations and needs. Taxpayers are concerned about property tax, but people still have expectations for a certain level of service. Also, the county cannot control certain variables.
Other
• Carl Garten, who recently retired after 15 years as director of the Central Kansas Extension District (Saline and Ottawa counties) and more than 41½ years with extension, said districting allowed his organization to know it would have funds every year. During the 15 years he was there, the mill levy only increased about “one hundreds of a tenth,” except during a time when it was believed the state was going to put on a tax lid.
He agreed with Peterson that commissioners have to take numerous entities into account when preparing the budget and many times groups like extension are cut. So districting keeps funding levels steady.
In response to Royer’s concerns, Garten said if programs become a need the district can address the particular issue and “increase the mill levy if that’s what the public wants,” he said.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked Garten how many people file for open council positions. Garten said it depends on the year, but usually two or three. One year he had four. However, if an incumbent is running, often no one will run against that person because they believe the individual is doing an excellent job. Tom Claussen, current Mitchell County commissioner and 22-year Post Rock Extension District board member, said Post Rock District has five counties — Mitchell, Lincoln, Jewell, Smith and Osborne and was the first extension district to form in Kansas, covering 90 miles from the northwest to southeast corner. The district currently has seven agents, five office professional and three or four paraprofessionals.
He believes districting saves those five counties $300,000 over a year’s time.
The district started with Mitchell and Lincoln counties in 1995 when they were having trouble paying agents a proper salary.
“The county line didn’t mean much to us,” Claussen said.
Post Rock’s mill levy does not change much, usually staying in the 1.9 to 2.1 mill range, although it was 2.4 at one time, he said. “We’re actually spending a lot less now than with a stand-alone county.”
On the negative side, having a district that large can be a challenge, especially for agents who cannot adapt and they do not stay, he said.
Also, the district still has five county fairs — one in each county. “It makes it difficult for the agents to cover those fairs, but it gets done,” Claussen said.
• Chris Onstad, northeast extension director with K-State Research and Extension, said the main reason the university is pushing districting is due to the complex issues communities must deal with in today’s world. The issues “are not something generalists can do any more, so being able to specialize really helps us to hit those home runs and address those complex issues,” Onstad said. “A generalized agent really can’t do that.”
• Scott Reynolds, a former Abilene teacher and current extension volunteer, said combining the expertise of agents from two counties will be positive. He recalled back when school districts combined together to create special education cooperatives, there was some concern initially, but it has proven to be a good way to serve students with those needs.
• Shawna Riffel, 4-H Leadership Squad adviser, said the squad includes students from sixth grade to high school seniors. “Dickinson County probably has the highest maintained population of that age group because we provide activities for them to do,” she said.
Riffel said the squad already does activities with Marion County 4-Hers and that Rickey Roberts, Marion County agricultural, natural sciences and 4-H youth development agent, offers his services to the leadership squad in livestock education. She feels sharing expertise will benefit everyone.
• Gina Dalton of Abilene said she was on the Dickinson County Extension Council seven years ago when the topic of districting came up. Dalton said she sees agents from both counties working together.
“I think it’s been seven years too long and it’s time to move this thing forward,” she said.
• Commissioner Ron Roller said extension means a lot to him and it is important to communities, youth and the upbringing of youth. He serves on the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center Board and that facility is full, he said.
“I’m concerned our youth need more attention and we need to provide services for those youth. I realize it comes with a cost, but believe me, the cost of incarceration — whether it’s adults or children — is pretty high, but we need to start somewhere,” Roller said.
