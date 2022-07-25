City Commissioner John Kollhoff expressed concerns about the size of the library’s budget during the Abilene Public Library 2023 budget review in the July 18 Abilene Commission study session. The total revenue of the library’s proposed 2023 budget is $607,087.
Before his comments, Kollhoff passed out spreadsheets he created to commissioners, city staff and Wendy Moulton, director of the Abilene Public Library. The spreadsheets contain data from every Kansan library in towns with populations between 2,500 and 10,000, which totals 68 cities. The information was gathered from the 2022 budgets cities submitted to the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Kollhoff referenced his spreadsheet data on how much libraries spend per capita. Only 46 of the 68 cities had per capita data due to the state not having those statistics or a library being a part of the Johnson County Library System, Kollhoff said. According to the spreadsheet, the Abilene Public Library spends the second highest amount per capita out of the 46 cities at $76.17. The highest is the city of Mulvane with a population of 6,025 at $78.34 per person. The third highest value for that statistic, the city of Girard, has a difference of around $16 from Abilene.
According to the spreadsheet, the Abilene Library has the third highest mill levy at 8.034 out of the 34 cities that had their mill levy reported. The highest is the city of Girard at 11.637. Abilene has the 18th highest population out of the 68, with 6,258. The highest is the city of Parsons at 9,648. For the ad valorem tax, Abilene is the highest out of the 46 cities at $476,669.
“Abilene is firmly at the top of the list as far as library spending on that list,” Kollhoff said. “I guess all this is to suggest maybe our budget for the library is not in line with similar communities.”
Kollhoff said the library’s budget has possibly been “out of line” for several years.
Elly Cauthon, member of the Abilene Public Library board, said she does not believe the library’s budget is “out of line” for a three-story library.
“It’s more than just looking at the budget and saying ‘we’re this and we’re that.’ It’s looking at the facility and what our standards are,” Cauthon said. “I don’t think you did a thorough exam of all the areas that need to be examined.”
Moulton said the Abilene Library has “a lot more” square footage than most other libraries in the state, especially because of the third floor. Later in the discussion, Moulton said the library’s sizes and square footage can be found on the 2020 KS Public Library Statistics report on the State Library of Kansas website. 2020 is the latest report the department offers. According to the report, the Abilene Library is 19,266 square feet. Out of all 325 libraries in the report, the Abilene Public Library is the 24th largest library in square feet. Abilene Library has the smallest service area in the top 25 largest libraries. Other city libraries’ larger than Abilene’s is the Emporia Public Library at 22nd place with 22,000 square feet, McPherson Public Library at 18th place with 27,439 square feet and Salina Public Library at 8th place with 60,000 square feet.
Moulton said the library hired another person to ensure the third floor is monitored because children and teenagers were unsupervised and sometimes caused problems on the third floor.
“We have to have staff where the people are,” Moulton said.
Kollhoff asked Moulton if the numbers on his spreadsheets were acceptable for taxpayers to pay. Moulton said the library held a meeting open to the public July 12 about the 2023 budget proposal. Moulton said no taxpayers attended the meeting, and no taxpayers have approached her about library spending.
Moulton said the library has a 2.5 percent return on investment for taxpayer dollars in 2021. The percentage is lower than usual and is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moulton said she hopes the return on investment percentage rises as the community returns to normal.
Brandon Rein, commissioner, asked if the library has brainstormed ways to monitor the floors without an employee monitoring each floor at all hours of the day. Moulton said the library has a video surveillance system. There have been situations on the third floor where staff have needed to push the panic button. She also said a staff position was moved from the first floor to the third floor when the computer lab was moved to the third floor to develop the teen area.
Cindy Montgomery, chair of the library board, said the Abilene Library cannot be compared to other city facilities.
“We have three floors. It’s a historical building which, in Abilene, we pride ourselves in keeping as much of our history as we can. If we want to do what other towns have done, I’ve worked in libraries before in southern Iowa, and the recommendation was always to tear it down and build a one-story building. We want to keep our history, and this is a Carnegie Library that has been here since 1908. If we want to keep that, then we’re going to have different challenges than other cities have, so comparing us to cities that have the same population isn’t necessarily the right thing to do.”
Montgomery asked Kollhoff if the library expenditures per person in the population spreadsheet take into account surrounding communities libraries also serve. Kollhoff said he is unsure if the spreadsheet does. Examining the spreadsheets, the population category lists the population of the city the library is in, even if the library is considered a county library.
Montgomery said the population changes due to Ft. Riley soldiers moving in and out of Abilene is also a challenge for the community. Kollhoff said Abilene’s population does not fluctuate more than 20 percent.
The Abilene Library has 13 employees, including two summer positions, Moulton said. Six of the employees are full-time. The normal number of staff is 12.
The Abilene Public Library budget can be found on its Facebook page.
