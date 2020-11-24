The last day to make payment for the first half property tax will be Monday, Dec. 21.
To insure proper credit, taxpayers need to bring or mail all appropriate tax payment stubs. The taxpayers are responsible for taxes omitted. Mail received with Dec. 21 postmark will be accepted. Tax payments made after the deadline Dec. 21, 2020 will be charged interest on the first half of real estate taxes and personal property tax will be due in full plus interest.
Property owners have several options for payments. Payments can be made by cash, credit card or personal check.
Credit card payments are charged an additional 2.50% fee. Payments can be made electronically by going to www.kansas.gov/propertytax.
Payments can be put in the Treasurer drop box located at the south entrance of the courthouse which is available 24 hours a day.
Please do not put cash in the drop box. Please make check payable to Dickinson County Treasurer.
Dr License is by appointment only. 785-263-3231
Tag renewals online option ikans.ks.gov or by mail Dickinson County Treasurer PO Box 249 Abilene or drop box @ south entrance of courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.