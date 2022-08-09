Dickinson County property owners soon will be receiving a tax notice with information about property tax revenue.
The “2022 Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes” is not a tax bill and should not be paid.
The notification will be sent to explain each taxing jurisdiction’s intent or non-intent to exceed their revenue neutral rate by assessing more property taxes than they did the year before.
“The main thing people need to be aware of is that this notice is not a bill,” Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston emphasized.
The revenue neutral rate or (RNR) is the mill levy rate that will generate the exact same amount of property tax revenue as the year before, using the current tax year’s updated assessed valuation.
The notice is required by state law to promote transparency.
In March 2021, the Kansas Legislature passed KSA 79-2988, which requires county clerks to send taxpayers notification of the revenue neutral rate (RNR) compared to the proposed rate for the upcoming year for each taxing subdivision.
The notice does not include information on special assessments that may be charged. It only shows whether each property owner’s taxing subdivisions plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate or the amount of taxes they levied the previous year for the upcoming budget year.
Taxing subdivisions are prohibited from levying an ad valorem property tax that exceeds the RNR without holding a public hearing and passing a resolution.
The notice includes the RNR and estimated tax, as well as the estimated tax impact from proposed budgets of the taxing subdivisions levying ad valorem tax on your property.
The notice also includes information on specific property values, taxes, dates, and the times and locations for public hearings held by taxing entities that plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
Property owners with questions are encouraged to attend the public hearings because that is the time when mill levies are set.
Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern noted that information on the notice of estimated ad valorem taxes is just that – an estimate. Hern said she understands that people will be concerned and will want to know how their taxes will be affected.
“Property tax statements will be issued after mill rates are finalized and calculated, which happens Nov. 1 or after,” Hern said.
The cost of the new mandated mailing will be between $8,000 and $10,000 to mail out 12,000 statements to Dickinson County property owners, Livingston said.
The State of Kansas will cover the mailing cost this year, but Kansas counties will have to pick up the tab in the coming years.
People with questions are encouraged to contact their city office, township officer, school district, county or other taxing entities.
More information about the 2022 Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes can be found on the Dickinson County website at dkcoks.gov. on the home page, the county clerk and county treasurer’s pages.
