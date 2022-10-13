Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here.
However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune.
During a recent work session, Dickinson County Commissioners mentioned they are hearing about commercials warning people about property fraud urging landowners to purchase property fraud alert protection.
“They say it’s something that could happen to you. Someone could get your title, sell your property, put a lien on it and you wouldn’t know it,” said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson. “Do you feel it’s a threat or a potential threat?”
“I know it’s happening. I don’t know how much of it’s happening in the state of Kansas — maybe in the bigger cities,” Johns said. “It’s definitely a concern for the public. We get lots of questions about it.”
The commercials are advertising companies that offer property fraud protection alerts for so much money per month or year. The companies say they will watch the subscriber’s records and alert them if someone makes a filing in their name.
“They say they have access to our records. They do not,” Johns said.
What actually happens is the company makes a phone call to the register of deeds office, for instance, and asks if anything has been filed in the person’s name.
“So, they would call us and ask if anything has been filed in the last three months on Lynn Peterson — which is something you could do for free,” Johns told Peterson, adding that she had one phone call that she believes was from one of the property fraud alert companies asking about a particular person’s property.
“They asked if anything had been filed in the past six months. I said no and they hung up the phone,” Johns said. “That’s what you’re paying these people to do. But it’s something as a landowner you can do completely free anytime.”
Software available
for counties
Even though property fraud currently is not a big concern in rural areas, Johns did say a number of Kansas counties already have invested in a property fraud alert notification program which is then offered free to county residents and businesses.
She told commissioners about a software program being used by several registers of deeds in Kansas, including those in Saline and Riley counties.
“Once it’s installed we (register of deeds office) have nothing to do with it. People would click on the link and sign up. Then if anything changes on their property they get an email or a phone call from the company,” she said.
The program would cost Dickinson County approximately $9,500 to get installed and operable.
“Is there a need for this? Not right now, but I think it’s coming,” Johns said, explaining she feels it’s a bigger problem in big cities where more people walk away and abandon their properties.
While Johns said that she and her staff have received many questions about the property fraud commercials, she wants people to know that stealing someone’s property is not as simple as the commercials make it seem.
That’s because all documents require the owner’s signature, witnessed by a notary.
“That notary is the person protecting you. They’re supposed to look at your ID and they’re acknowledging — with their signature — that you are the person standing in front of them,” Johns said.
On the other hand, Johns said if someone has forged documents that appear to be signed properly, been notarized, and have all the necessary requirements, by law, she must record it.
“I’m not going to know that signature was not correct because that acknowledgement said it was you,” she explained.
Be proactive
Although the county is not considering purchasing property theft alert software right now, it is possible that could change.
But for now, Johns urges county landowners and taxpayers to check with the register of deeds office every so often to see if unusual activity is occurring.
“If you’re in town getting groceries, going to the bank, stop by and ask if there’s anything going on with your property and I can check it. Call or email. Anytime people have concerns they’re welcome to come in,” Johns said. “I’m happy to show them what we do.”
Rose also offers an invitation to anyone interested in seeing the old books which go back to the county’s earliest days to stop by.
“If we’re not busy with customers, myself or my staff will definitely walk you through things,” she said.
The Register of Deeds office is located in the courthouse at 109 E. First, Abilene, and can be reached by phone at 785-263-3073.
