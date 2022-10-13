Property fraud

 

Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns says property fraud currently is not a problem locally, but that does not mean it could not happen. She invites landowners and taxpayers to contact her office anytime to find out if any activity is happening with their property.

 Kathy Hageman • Dickinson County Public Information coordinator

Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here.

However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune.

 

