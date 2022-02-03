In her 2021 reports, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks looked at the visitor data and their comparison from 2020.
“While the tourism industry continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is increasing,” Roller-Weeks said.
“People felt more comfortable traveling this year, we had a better understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people were vaccinated,” Roller-Weeks added. “People had spent 2020 not traveling and they were really hungry to get out on the road.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau collects travel data about visitation and Transient Guest Tax Collection to help bring more businesses to the city and county.
“It’s a good indicator of economic impact in our community and any businesses looking to relocate to Abilene have an invested interest in knowing the number of people who are coming to our community,” Roller-Weeks said. “For example, the Holiday Inn Express through all of its feasibility studies and consultants reached out to us to get visitor data to gauge on.”
For the number of visitors to each local attraction, the tourism spots would self-report the data and share it with the CVB.
Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad: 5,704 (+3,109 visitors vs. 2020)
Dickinson County Heritage Center: 2,339 (+1,284 visitors vs. 2020)
Great Plains Theatre: 4,641 (+2,041 visitors vs. 2020)
Greyhound Hall of Fame: 3,763 (+286 visitors vs. 2020)
Old Abilene Town: 2,875 (+375 visitors vs. 2020)
Seelye Mansion: 4,918 (+1,139 visitors vs. 2020)
Director of Greyhound Hall of Fame Kathryn Lounsbury was excited about how well the hall of fame did with the 2021 events including the National Greyhound Association’s fall meet and hopes to keep seeing more visitors in the new year.
The only local attraction that did not report any attendance numbers was the Eisenhower President Library and Museum.
“Typically museums count visitation through myriad ways,” Eisenhower President Library and Museum Director Dawn Hammatt said. “Of course, we do know the actual ticket sales, but the term ‘visitation’ generally includes all outreach: K-12 education, public programs, staff outreach, speaking engagements to outside groups, researchers on campus and visitors who just walk the campus but do not tour the exhibits. While our virtual programming and outreach efforts have increased tremendously and we do always mention we are located in beautiful Abilene, Kansas, our virtual visitors do necessarily equate to an on-site visit to Abilene which of course is the primary focus of the CVB.”
While people visited Abilene’s museums and tourism spots, the next question for the CVB is if they stayed within Abilene’s hotels.
For Abilene, the city collected $137,770.76 in Transient Guest Tax from $1,863,279.13 of sales, which compared to 2021 is an 8.2% increase in the TGT collection.
“While we would love to see TGT collections resume to pre-pandemic levels, we are moving in the right direction,” Roller-Weeks said. “I’m hopeful the 2022 travel season will show additional increases.”
