When Reynolds Real Estate and Auction in Abilene put out a request for backpacks, Dickinson County businesses responded. Because of their efforts, 94 children will start school with a new backpacks filled with school supplies.
Melissa Slaughter, business and operations manager, spearheaded the project, which is in its second year. Last year the businesses donated 70 backpacks. This year that number rose to 94 with 23 businesses donating backpacks, cash and in-kind services.
Brennan Ross, director of Kids in Crisis, said the backpack drive was successful enough to meet this year’s need.
“We are set for now with Melissa’s help,” Ross said. “She really came through and got us a lot of bags. It helps provide more students in the community and Dickinson County at large get the much-needed school supplies that they require.”
Slaughter said her idea was to get the backpacks into the hands of the county’s younger students, which would free up the vouchers Kids in Crisis has for the older students.
“(High schoolers) don’t have a list that’s published before school starts,” she said. “Most of them don’t know what their schedules are going to be. They don’t know what they need for school until after their first week whereas for the younger kids, there’s a list – its published and we can go from there.”
Also, depending on what classes the high school students take, there are added expenses. For example, the calculator needed for some math courses can run $85 to $110.
“They do have some in the school they can use, but they can’t take them home,” she said. “For kids that maybe don’t have the means to purchase everything they need for class, that can be a huge cost. Obviously a $40 voucher helps but it is not going to be enough.”
By covering the donations for the younger children, her hope is that more of the older students can get the assistance they need.
She reached out to Dickinson County businesses asking them to choose a school and grade and fill a backpack with all the supplies on the list. The only requirement was that it was a Dickinson County school. Participating businesses were asked to have their backpacks turned in by Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. Slaughter put all their names in a drawing. Foster Construction in Abilene was picked and Reynolds Real Estate made a $100 donation in their name to Kids in Crisis.
“I think the (backpack project) was great and that Kids in Crisis realize there is that need in the community,” said John Kollhoff, owner of Reynolds Real Estate. “The response is part of why Abilene and Dickinson County is such a great place to live.”
