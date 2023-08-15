When Reynolds Real Estate and Auction in Abilene put out a request for backpacks, Dickinson County businesses responded. Because of their efforts, 94 children will start school with a new backpacks filled with school supplies. 

Melissa Slaughter, business and operations manager, spearheaded the project, which is in its second year. Last year the businesses donated 70 backpacks. This year that number rose to 94 with 23 businesses donating backpacks, cash and in-kind services.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.