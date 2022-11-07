Iron Horse Trail

Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail looking west from Bridge Street in Enterprise.

The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge Street in Enterprise and traveling west across the Smoky Hill River Bridge.

“This recent grant is another step towards connectivity between Abilene and Enterprise,” said Ross Boelling, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Board President. “We’re excited about the project and hope it creates additional support for the railroad and Hoffman Grist Mill.”

 

