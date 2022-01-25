The Dickinson County Commission held a short regular meeting late last week.
According to County Administrator Brad Homman, 9-11 dispatch is expected to be moved back into the county courthouse as of today.
“I’m sure that will go smoothly and we’ll get them moved in,” he said. “That will be the first department to move back into the new facility.”
For the past nine to 10 months, 9-11 dispatch has been housed in a garage, he said.
Commissioner Lynn Peterson asked Homman about the timeline for county departments to move back into the facility.
“Our target date is the first or second week of March,” Homman said.
The hope is to move the district court back into the building followed by the Dickinson County Attorney’s office.
Homman said he believed he would have a more solid move-in date by the middle of February.
He said the return to the renovated courthouse would be more methodical than the departure had been in order to keep services up and running.
“When we moved, it was like an emergency abandonment,” Homman said. “We threw everything in the car and we ran. And so it’s going to be a little bit more methodical coming back in.”
He said he would try to streamline the process as much as possible to guarantee continuity of services while departments shifted back into the courthouse.
Peterson said Abilene City Commissioner Trevor Witt had emailed the county about the courthouse renovation to encourage the county not to cut corners on the project.
“He wants to encourage us as we field complaints and so on, but to move the project forward in a proper way,” Peterson said. “He did acknowledge that he thought probably the project would go over budget, especially with the pandemic and wanted to encourage us not to cut any corners just to appease complainers or trying to keep (the costs) down. And I think we have been very methodical and thoughtful on it and certainly we want it to be done right. It’s kind of the old saying — ‘if you don’t have time to do it right, when are you going to have time to do it over?’ And it costs more later, so I think we’re doing all we can to make it a successful project.”
