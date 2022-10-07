The Iron Horse Trail is now complete from Campbell to Brady Street (about .25 miles). Volunteers are needed for a workday on Saturday, October 8 at 9 am at Joe Minick’s Building at 217 N. Cedar Street to assist with bridge construction. Work includes drilling holes, welding, use a cut-off torch, etc.
The Iron Horse Trail will be completed with grant support from the Sunflower Foundation, Community Foundation of Dickinson County and Quality of Life Coalition.
