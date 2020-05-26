Both Republican and Democratic primaries will be on the ballot for voters in Dickinson County for both U.S. Senate and U.S. House nominations on Aug. 4.
With the deadline to file at noon on June 1, already several candidates have filed with the Kansas Secretary of State Office.
Seven candidates, two Democrats and five Republicans, are seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by Pat Roberts who is not seeking reelection.
They include;
• Democrats Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman.
• Republicans Bob Hamilton, Roger Marshall, Brian Matlock, Steve Roberts and Gabriel Robles.
Former secretary of state Kris Kobach is campaigning for the Republican nomination but as of Friday, he has not filed.
U.S. House
Two Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the U.S. House in District 1 which is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall who is seeking the Senate seat.
They include:
• Republicans Bill Clifford, Jerry Molstad and Michael Soetaert.
Tracey Mann is campaigning for the Republican nomination for the House seat but has not filed with the Secretary of State Office as of Friday.
• Democrats Kali Barnett and Christy Davis.
State offices
In the Kansas Senate, Randalll Hardy has filed for the Republican nomination in District 24 which includes the northern section of Dickinson County. Incumbent Richard Welborn has filed for the Republican nomination for District 35 which includes the southern part of the county.
In the state House for District 70 which includes Dickinson County with the exception of Herington, incumbent John Barker has filed as a Republican while Jo Schwartz has filed as a Democrat.
Less than one week remains before the filing period expires at noon Monday, June 1. That’s also the deadline for anyone interested in changing political parties.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@Abilene-rc.com.
