The Abilene Public Library will host “You Say Tomato, I say Tomahto: Evolution of Language in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Mary Kohn on July 16 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free, educational program. Contact the public library at 785-263-3082 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
We’ve all heard that newscasters are trained to speak with a Midwest accent— the so-called “accent from nowhere.” In fact, language reflects people, history, and community. It is intimately tied to our immigrant past, a foundation that, surprisingly, is always changing. This talk will examine the ways language has changed in Kansas over the past hundred years through the examination of archival and contemporary oral history.
Mary Kohn is an associate professor of English and the director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies at Kansas State University.
“You Say Tomato, I say Tomahto: Evolution of Language in Kansas” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Speakers Bureau, featuring humanities-based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.