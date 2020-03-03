Next fall, 4-year-old preschoolers in the Abilene school district will be able to actually attend a preschool.
The Abilene School District is currently accepting enrollment for a new preschool class which will be held at Kennedy Elementary School.
“There are programs out there for 3-year-olds, available at least at a couple places in the community,” said Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown. “Other day care has some educational programming for the 3-year-olds. That is great and I am glad to have that.”
For the school system to get a preschool started, a program for 4-year-olds is slated.
The age cutoff date for the school system is Aug. 31.
“You have to be 5 on or before Aug. 31 to attend kindergarten. That is a state regulation,” Brown said.
The preschool program will be the same, accepting students who turn 4 before or on Aug. 31.
Brown said it is estimated that the program will enroll around 25 students.
He said there is a little bit of space to teach the students at Kennedy to get started.
“We will have a least one room that will be dedicated to our new 4-year-old preschool program,” he said, adding that could expand to two.
“Probably the biggest shortcoming that we have for meeting our community needs is that we don’t have space to do this with five or six different rooms,” Brown said. “If we had that kind of facility, then we could look at meeting more needs. In time, we feel having a close relationship with our day care providers, we collectively meet a lot of needs.”
Last November the Kansas Department of Families estimated there were 318 children needing child care in Dickinson County in 2018. Last January Abilene Childcare Center expanded and took over the Learn and Grow Depot.
“We hear about additional jobs coming to down. Those needs aren’t going to be any fewer,” Brown said
Both Land Pride and Russell Stover Candies announced expansions.
He said the school district is working with the Central Kansas Co-op which works with special needs students and with the Abilene Learning Center which provides child care.
Brown said that with some at-risk funding from the state, the school system should break even and not impact the budget to have a teacher and an aid in the preschool classroom.
Cost to parents is estimated at $325 per month for full day preschool and $150 for a half day preschool.
“What we are doing with the enrollment process, is enrolling with an almost survey mentality,” he said. “If we have a strong number of families that want to have their 4-year-old in a school setting all day, we’ll schedule it. If a vast majority of our families need a half-day situation, then that is how we will structure.”
Enrollment has started. Paper forms are available at Kennedy Elementary School, 1501 N. Kuney, and the Education Center, 213 N. Broadway.
The preschool will run five days a week one week, four days the next, thus every other Friday will be off for programming and planning during the school year.
