Enrollment currently is underway at Abilene Public Schools for the school district’s new preschool program, planned to launch next school year.
“We encourage families to enroll as soon as possible,” said Principal Twyla Sprouse of Kennedy Primary School. “Once classes are full, preschool enrollment will close.”
The new preschool program will be held at Kennedy which is home to USD 435’s Kindergarten and first graders.
Kindergarten enrollment began last week as well.
Enrollment for both programs is being conducted online due to the closing of all Kansas schools for the remainder of the current school year because of the COVID-19 virus.
“At this time, online enrollment is the only option,” Sprouse said.
However, Sprouse said families that do not have internet access or need assistance can email her at tsprouse@abileneschools.org.
“I will be happy to help,” she said.
Kindergarten pre-enrollment was originally scheduled to be held at Kennedy April 16, but was not possible due to school closure. However, parents still need to pre-enroll so Kennedy staff can plan for the fall.
USD 435 Preschool
The new preschool program is available to any child who will be at least four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020.
Enrollment began April 6 and will last until classes are full.
Price for the full-day preschool program, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. is $325 per month, although fees may be waived if the child has any of the qualifying factors listed on the registration sheet available on the district’s webpage at www.abileneschools.org.
Parents/guardians can complete the “intent to enroll” form by clicking on the link on the homepage.
After completing the form, parents/guardians will receive two emails. The first is a welcome to PowerSchool, then within 24 hours a second email will be sent that provides PowerSchool login credentials.
Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown told the local board of education about preschool plans during the board’s April 13 regular meeting, broadcast live on YouTube.
Based on preliminary enrollment information, the community expressed a desire to hold a full-day Pre-K program, according to Brown’s information for the board.
The district plans to have two preschool classrooms for four-year-olds.
Plans change
Since Brown began planning for the preschool program last fall, it’s been an “amazing journey,” he told the board.
“When I gave you the numbers back in January, those numbers were based on the fact we would probably lean on having a half day preschool,” Brown said. “We sent out pre-enrollment materials to our families. We got nine back; eight of the nine were requesting full day. I’m sure there’s some thoughts about daycare in that and that’s understandable.
“With that in mind, we said we’d let those pre-enrollment sheets talk to us,” he explained, adding that a full day preschool means students will receive meals.
Working with
CKCIE
Besides offering a regular preschool option for four-year-olds, Brown said planners also visited with CKCIE (Central Kansas Cooperative in Education) officials about providing an additional pre-K option.
“I spent a great deal of time visiting with Jeff Hayes (CKCIE assistant director) about special education,” Brown said, explaining a special education classroom for four-year-olds already is operating in the basement of the former Memorial Hospital System Learn and Grow Depot daycare center.
In visiting with the teacher, Brown said all felt it would be advantageous to have four-year-olds enter into “more of a general education setting to begin to work a little bit with some of their behaviors” and encourage some “very deliberate instruction with those kiddos in a general ed setting instead of just a special ed setting.
“We have everything in place to make it happen,” Brown added.
Funding
With the community indicating a desire for a full-day program, the balance between State Aid revenue and payroll will likely require the district to supplement the program, Brown noted in his board information.
The district plans to apply for preschool grants through the Kansas State Department of Education looking for additional funding. Brown also said the district would receive some at-risk funding.
“The more at-risk students we have involved, the better off we are as a district to get funding that is a little bit higher than what the enrollment fee would amount to,” Brown said.
On the special education side, funding for students with IEPS (Individualized Education Program) is nearly identical in terms of its value dollarwise, he said.
Funding also will come in through enrollment fees “starting at $20 an hour clear down to $10,” Brown said, explaining that 17 students had enrolled as of April13 and he expected that number to increase.
Administrators do not want class size to exceed 18 students — preferably 15 to 18 — with one teacher and one aide for each classroom.
CKCIE also currently provides a program for three-year-olds which Abilene schools considered taking. While that made sense financially, Brown said the decision was made to hold off.
“I don’t know if we want to do that many new things all at once, although a year from now we could take a real serious look at that,” he said.
Board Member Jennifer Waite wondered if the four-year-old preschoolers would be eligible to participate in USD 435’s After School Program (ASP).
Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper said an addendum could be written on the ASP grant for permission to offer it, but said staffing is a concern when people are asked to stay an additional 2 1/2 hours after school.
“My opinion is they should not be mixed in with kindergarten and first grade,” Cooper said.
Board Member Randy Gassman asked if planners had any teachers in mind for the preschool positions. Brown said he wanted to talk to the board about staffing during executive session.
Gassman noted that with 17 students already pre-enrolled, that would fill one classroom.
Brown explained planning has been a challenge since March.
“This COVID-19 has put the brakes on all kinds of things. Planning for this has been difficult,” Brown said. “People are not thinking about next year. They’re trying to get through each day right now and helping kids get through their classes.”
He commended Kennedy Principal Sprouse for her work in helping develop the program.
Following a 15-minute executive session, the board hired Kellsi Brantley and Marissa Moddelmog to serve as preschool teachers.
