The preliminary hearing of four felony charges against Colby Mohn was waived in Dickinson County District Court on Friday afternoon.
Special prosecutor Krista Blaisdell from Geary County said a plea agreement was being negotiated.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett set arraignment for 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 before Judge Benjamin Sexton.
Mohn, 19, is accused of three counts of aggravated battery and failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm stemming from a Sept. 17 crash in rural Dickinson County.
According to the affidavit, at approximately 1:35 a.m. on that date, Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash of a 2001 Ford F150 pickup in the 800 block of 2100 Avenue. The vehicle appeared to have rolled multiple times before coming to rest upright.
The driver of the vehicle, alleged to have been Mohn, had fled the scene.
According to the affidavit, the driver was trying to show three passengers he could “drift” the vehicle. Drifting a vehicle involves the driver of the vehicle forcing the vehicle to slide sideways through a turn.
One of the passengers stated that as the vehicle rounded the curve, the driver attempted to drift the rear end of the vehicle and lost control.
Another passenger stated that the driver was asked several times to stop.
The driver accelerated to what was estimated to be 40 to 50 miles per hour. In an attempted drift the driver lost control, forcing the vehicle to the west side of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway where it rolled.
Mohn is also accused of two misdemeanor possessions of marijuana and a DUI.
