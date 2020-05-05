Electricity was out for more than 2,500 Abilene Evergy customers Monday morning after powerful winds downed 15 triple circuit poles east of town.
Tom Sydow, regional director with the energy company, said that power had been restored to all but 100 or so customers by noon.
“We’ve got 10 crews that will probably be working all night to get power restored to everybody,” Sydow said.
Abilene and parts of Dickinson County sustained significant wind and hail damage Monday morning as several storms tracked through the area, starting around 6:30 a.m. and lasting until around 10 a.m.
90 mile-per-hour winds were clocked at the Abilene Municipal Airport, according to Chancy Smith, Dickinson County Emergency Management Director.
“They lost an entire hangar out there,” Smith said. “The debris at the airport is strung out for a mile, almost to K-15 Highway.”
Smith said the National Weather Service Office (NWS) in Topeka did not indicate there was any tornadic activity, but he noted that 90 mph winds are amazingly strong.
“There are weak tornadoes that don’t produce that much wind,” Smith said.
A heavy, 53-ft. long shipping container sitting behind Brierton Engineering, located at 1200 S. Buckeye Ave., south of Abilene ended up 100 yards out into a field, Smith said.
“The wind just log-rolled it into a field. It’s the size of a semi-trailer and was just sitting on the ground. The wind couldn’t get under it so it just kept blowing it over and over,” Smith related.
The wind also blew the toppers of trucks and nearly every truck at Brierton’s was missing windows.
“They didn’t say there was any hail, but just debris that blew them out,” Smith said. “I think south of the tracks in Abilene the wind was stronger and north of interstate the hail was much larger.”
A home weather station measured 78 mph winds at a location four miles north/northeast of Woodbine at 10:10 a.m., causing some building damage, according to Meteorologist Sarah Teefey with the NWS in Topeka.
The weather service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for large hail and damaging winds for Abilene and Dickinson County, starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, the same time a severe weather watch was announced.
The first round of storms included hail, ranging from pea to baseball size. That warning was continued through 7 a.m., after the NWS received a report of golf ball-sized hail from Enterprise, Teefey said.
Smith reported golf ball size hail in Solomon and Abilene around 8 a.m.
The largest hail report came through a photo submitted to the NWS Twitter page showing baseball sized hail in Abilene.
“Baseball size is 2½ inches,” Teefey said. “That’s pretty significant.”
“To have hail that size is not common and then to follow it up with those kinds of winds is kind of a double punch,” Teefey said. “And to happen the first thing in the morning — that’s not a common time to see severe weather.”
Teefey said the severe weather was widespread around the area.
Sydow with Evergy lost 20 power poles in the Salina area and sustained major transmission damage south of Manhattan.
The forecast is for calm, nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday, Teefey said. At this time, there is no indication those showers will be severe.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
