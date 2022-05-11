After a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, local U.S. Postal Service letter carriers, with assistance from Operation IKE, will once again be collecting donations of non-perishable food items this Saturday, May 14, in Abilene.
A project of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the NALC “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive is in its 30th year of addressing food assistance needs in local communities, which are presently more significant than ever. The NALC Food Drive is the single largest one-day food drive in the country and, over the past 29 years, has collected an estimated 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling Americans living in more than 10,000 cities and towns across all fifty states.
Abilene residents should receive a plastic bag and information card in your mailbox either Thursday or Friday describing what types of food donations are needed.
Please place that bag and food donation beneath your mailbox or on your front porch step where it is clearly visible from the street before 8:30 am on Saturday morning. Volunteers with Operation IKE in clearly marked vehicles will be collecting your donations on behalf of local letter carriers and delivering them to the Abilene Clothing and Thrift Shop.
If you prefer, cash or check donations can also be made either directly to the Abilene Clothing and Thrift Shop, 409 NW 3rd Street, or by sending them in ℅ Abilene Clothing and Thrift Shop to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, 418 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Please join your local letter carriers, the NALC and Operation IKE in our efforts to “Stamp Out Hunger” in Abilene, this Saturday, May 14.
Together, we can all make a difference.
