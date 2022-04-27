Dogs

Jim Gartland, left, orders cards of greyhounds as Janet Gibbs, right, tells Gartland the post positions for the finals with what they call the "pill shaker. "

 Ed Boice

By Ed Boice

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

The National Greyhound Association drew the post positions in the finals for the NGA’s Spring Meet yesterday. The finals will be Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. There will be 14 races total. The prices for the 1st place winners is up to $10,000.

“We’re excited about this new stakes race. People paid $1,000 entry fee to get into this race… We got tremendous support from the city and the businesses. They sponsor our meets every year,” said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA.

The following listings show the dog’s names and their results during round one on Monday.

Plum Creek Stake

Junior One Final

Race 1

1. WW All Starcache: 8 R 1 1 1 1 1-10 30.36 Far Superior

2. DD Going Places: (A-1) 6 R 2 1 1 1 1-2 30.41 All The Way

4. WW Takeitcheesy: (A-10) 9 R 1 3 1 1 1-9 1/2 30.94 Drew Out

5. WW Nacho Biz: (A-6) 7 R 4 2 1 1 1-8 1/2 30.88 All Alone

Ebro Stake

Junior One Flite I

Race 2

1. WW Runner’s High: (A-11) 9 R 2 2 3 3 2-9 1/2 31.61 Crowded 1st Turn

2. WW Shutthisoff: (A-9) 8 R 4 3 2 2 2-10 31.06 Inside Effort

4. WW Allstarkenyon: (A-4) 7 R 1 3 3 3 2-8 1/2 31.47 Off Late, Blocked

5. WW Drama Queen: (A-3) 6 R 5 2 3 2 2-2 30.56 Rail Gain

Lenora Collins

Memorial Stake

Junior One Flite II

Race 3

1. WW Gateway Park: (A-12) 9 R 4 1 2 2 3-12 31.77 Crowded 1st Turn

2. WW Sweet Silver: (A-8) 8 R 2 2 3 3 3-13 1/2 31.31 Followed Pace

4. JS Top Kat: 6 R 1 4 4 4 3-7 30.89 Slow Break

5. WW Lunar Cash: (A-5) 7 R 2 1 2 2 3-9 31.51 Close Quarters

Rayhound Tales Stake

Sunflower State Sprint Final

Race 4

1. WW Hush Hush: (A-15) 3 R 5 1 1 1 1-4 30.10 Breezing

2. Cetmark Vinny: 4 R 2 2 1 1 1-1 30.19 Gamely

4. Lucky Koukla: 2 R 5 2 1 1 1-NS 30.14 Best in Duel

5. SE TORTUGA: 1 R 8 2 1 1 1-1 30.16 Determined

7. Island Paros: 5 R 5 3 1 1 1-3 1/2 29.91 Easy Win

Symbioun Farms & Symbioun, Inc. Stake

Sunflower State Sprint Flite I

Race 5

1. O Ya Jimmy John: 5 R 2 1 3 3 2-3 1/2 30.15 On Outside

2. It’s Hunky Dory: 3 R 4 4 3 2 2-4 30.38 Crowded, Came On

4. O Ya John Wick: 2 R 2 1 2 2 2-NS 30.15 Almost Up

5. Papou: 1 R 1 4 2 2 2-1 30.23 Bold Try

7. MD Asap: (A-14) 4 R 1 4 3 3 2-1 30.25 Late Drive

Greyt Expressions

Photography Stake

Sunflower State Sprint Flite II

Race 6

1. O Ya Django: 3 R 2 2 2 3 3-5 1/2 30.50 Shuffled 1st Turn

2. JS GREAT WHITE 1 R 2 6 3 3 3-6 1/2 30.63 Steadily

4. O Ya Rip: 4 R 5 3 4 4 3-3 1/2 30.43 Well Up

5. TNT Ranchero: (S) 5 R 4 4 2 2 3-5 1/2 30.31 Hard Rail Try

Ben Stout Memorial Stake

Senior One Final

Race 7

1. MD Showdown: (A-19) 10 R 4 2 1 1 1-10 1/2 29.97 Going Away

2. SE Top Gun: (A-23) 12 R 2 2 3 3 1-2 1/2 30.92 Thru On Rail

4. Hollywood Week: (A-25) 13 R 4 1 1 1 1-10 1/2 30.46 Pulled Away

5. WW Overthemoon: (A-20) 11 R 2 2 2 1 1-1 1/2 30.98 Gamely

7. JS Perfect Storm: 2 R 4 4 4 4 3-9 30.78 Steady Pace

Midwest Greyhound

Supply, Inc. Stake

Senior One Flite I

Race 8

1. JS Lawful Albi: 13 R 2 2 3 2 2-10 1/2 31.30 Even Gait

2. SE Terminator: (A-21) 11 R 4 3 3 3 2-1 1/2 31.10 Despite Trouble

4. WW Privy Peach: (A-22) 12 R 1 3 2 2 2-2 1/2 31.09 Blocked At Break

5. SE Ten Buck Two: (A-17) 10 R 1 3 3 3 2-10 1/2 30.72 Even Effort

Jim & Jody Potter “Rooftop” Memorial Stake

Senior One Flite II

Race 9

1. WW Hugger Lover: (A-18) 10 R 2 1 2 2 3-11 30.75 Rail Threat

2. JS Justlikehoney: 11 R 1 1 1 2 3-4 31.28 Set Early Pace

4. JS Just A Dream: 12 R 4 1 1 1 3-5 31.26 Pace To Stretch

5. WW Blow Bye: (A-24) 13 R 1 3 2 3 3-15 31.51 On Inside

Greyhound Breeders of

Arkansas & Arkansas Greyhound Association Stake

Senior Two Final

Race 10

1. WW Whirl Wind: (A-27) 14 R 4 1 1 1 1-5 1/2 30.51 Never Headed

2. JS Disco Diva: 17 R 1 1 1 1 1-4 1/2 30.69 Outside Drive

4. SE Trigger Happy: 16 R 4 1 1 1 1-10 30.07 Midtrack Romp

5. SE Tycoon: (A-29) 15 R 4 2 2 2 1-1 1/2 30.54 Stretch Rush

Racing PROud Stake

Senior Two Flite I

Race 11

1. Rated R R: (A-28) 15 R 1 1 1 1 2-1 1/2 30.65 Set Game Pace

2. WW Underneathyou: (A-32) 17 R 2 2 2 2 2-4 1/2 31.02 On Rail

4. Glasgow Cat: (A-31) 16 R 2 2 2 2 2-10 30.79 Fair Effort

5. SE Torpedo: (A-26) 14 R 2 2 3 3 2-5 1/2 30.89 Blocked Break

Wayne R. Ward &

Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon Stake

Senior Two Flite II

Race 12

1. JS Sippinongoose: 15 R 2 3 3 3 3-10 1/2 31.29 No Factor

2. WW Foofaraw: (A-30) 16 R 1 3 3 3 3-17 31.25 Saved Grround

4. JS Just My Luck: 14 R 1 3 2 2 3-12 1/2 31.38 Raced Wide

Holm Autotmotive Center, Abilene Animal Hospital &

Fulton Nitrogen Service Stake

Sunflower State Sprint Consolcations

Race 13

1. TNT Rockefeller: (S) 4 R 7 5 5 5 5-7 30.67 Tardily Away

2. CET Nonstop: 5 R 1 5 4 4 4-8 30.48 Crowded 1st Turn

4. Glasgow Kiss: (A-16) 4 R 4 1 2 2 4-4 30.49 Fair Try

5. O Ya Susie:1 R 4 3 4 4 4-7 1/2 30.70 On Outside

Borchers 31.90

Memorial Stake

Race 14

1. CET Comin In Hot: 3 R 7 3 4 4 4-9 1/2 30.77 Crowded 1st Turn

2. WW Razzmatazz: (A-13) 2 R 7 5 5 5 5-11 1/2 30.95 Never Up

4. CET Make It Rain: 1 R 7 5 5 5 5-11 30.94 Evenly

5. JS Comin Undone: 3 R 1 5 5 5 5-14 31.09 Off Late

7. Landlubber: 2 R 1 3 3 3 4-10 1/2 30.89 On Inside

 

