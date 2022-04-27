By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The National Greyhound Association drew the post positions in the finals for the NGA’s Spring Meet yesterday. The finals will be Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. There will be 14 races total. The prices for the 1st place winners is up to $10,000.
“We’re excited about this new stakes race. People paid $1,000 entry fee to get into this race… We got tremendous support from the city and the businesses. They sponsor our meets every year,” said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA.
The following listings show the dog’s names and their results during round one on Monday.
Plum Creek Stake
Junior One Final
Race 1
1. WW All Starcache: 8 R 1 1 1 1 1-10 30.36 Far Superior
2. DD Going Places: (A-1) 6 R 2 1 1 1 1-2 30.41 All The Way
4. WW Takeitcheesy: (A-10) 9 R 1 3 1 1 1-9 1/2 30.94 Drew Out
5. WW Nacho Biz: (A-6) 7 R 4 2 1 1 1-8 1/2 30.88 All Alone
Ebro Stake
Junior One Flite I
Race 2
1. WW Runner’s High: (A-11) 9 R 2 2 3 3 2-9 1/2 31.61 Crowded 1st Turn
2. WW Shutthisoff: (A-9) 8 R 4 3 2 2 2-10 31.06 Inside Effort
4. WW Allstarkenyon: (A-4) 7 R 1 3 3 3 2-8 1/2 31.47 Off Late, Blocked
5. WW Drama Queen: (A-3) 6 R 5 2 3 2 2-2 30.56 Rail Gain
Lenora Collins
Memorial Stake
Junior One Flite II
Race 3
1. WW Gateway Park: (A-12) 9 R 4 1 2 2 3-12 31.77 Crowded 1st Turn
2. WW Sweet Silver: (A-8) 8 R 2 2 3 3 3-13 1/2 31.31 Followed Pace
4. JS Top Kat: 6 R 1 4 4 4 3-7 30.89 Slow Break
5. WW Lunar Cash: (A-5) 7 R 2 1 2 2 3-9 31.51 Close Quarters
Rayhound Tales Stake
Sunflower State Sprint Final
Race 4
1. WW Hush Hush: (A-15) 3 R 5 1 1 1 1-4 30.10 Breezing
2. Cetmark Vinny: 4 R 2 2 1 1 1-1 30.19 Gamely
4. Lucky Koukla: 2 R 5 2 1 1 1-NS 30.14 Best in Duel
5. SE TORTUGA: 1 R 8 2 1 1 1-1 30.16 Determined
7. Island Paros: 5 R 5 3 1 1 1-3 1/2 29.91 Easy Win
Symbioun Farms & Symbioun, Inc. Stake
Sunflower State Sprint Flite I
Race 5
1. O Ya Jimmy John: 5 R 2 1 3 3 2-3 1/2 30.15 On Outside
2. It’s Hunky Dory: 3 R 4 4 3 2 2-4 30.38 Crowded, Came On
4. O Ya John Wick: 2 R 2 1 2 2 2-NS 30.15 Almost Up
5. Papou: 1 R 1 4 2 2 2-1 30.23 Bold Try
7. MD Asap: (A-14) 4 R 1 4 3 3 2-1 30.25 Late Drive
Greyt Expressions
Photography Stake
Sunflower State Sprint Flite II
Race 6
1. O Ya Django: 3 R 2 2 2 3 3-5 1/2 30.50 Shuffled 1st Turn
2. JS GREAT WHITE 1 R 2 6 3 3 3-6 1/2 30.63 Steadily
4. O Ya Rip: 4 R 5 3 4 4 3-3 1/2 30.43 Well Up
5. TNT Ranchero: (S) 5 R 4 4 2 2 3-5 1/2 30.31 Hard Rail Try
Ben Stout Memorial Stake
Senior One Final
Race 7
1. MD Showdown: (A-19) 10 R 4 2 1 1 1-10 1/2 29.97 Going Away
2. SE Top Gun: (A-23) 12 R 2 2 3 3 1-2 1/2 30.92 Thru On Rail
4. Hollywood Week: (A-25) 13 R 4 1 1 1 1-10 1/2 30.46 Pulled Away
5. WW Overthemoon: (A-20) 11 R 2 2 2 1 1-1 1/2 30.98 Gamely
7. JS Perfect Storm: 2 R 4 4 4 4 3-9 30.78 Steady Pace
Midwest Greyhound
Supply, Inc. Stake
Senior One Flite I
Race 8
1. JS Lawful Albi: 13 R 2 2 3 2 2-10 1/2 31.30 Even Gait
2. SE Terminator: (A-21) 11 R 4 3 3 3 2-1 1/2 31.10 Despite Trouble
4. WW Privy Peach: (A-22) 12 R 1 3 2 2 2-2 1/2 31.09 Blocked At Break
5. SE Ten Buck Two: (A-17) 10 R 1 3 3 3 2-10 1/2 30.72 Even Effort
Jim & Jody Potter “Rooftop” Memorial Stake
Senior One Flite II
Race 9
1. WW Hugger Lover: (A-18) 10 R 2 1 2 2 3-11 30.75 Rail Threat
2. JS Justlikehoney: 11 R 1 1 1 2 3-4 31.28 Set Early Pace
4. JS Just A Dream: 12 R 4 1 1 1 3-5 31.26 Pace To Stretch
5. WW Blow Bye: (A-24) 13 R 1 3 2 3 3-15 31.51 On Inside
Greyhound Breeders of
Arkansas & Arkansas Greyhound Association Stake
Senior Two Final
Race 10
1. WW Whirl Wind: (A-27) 14 R 4 1 1 1 1-5 1/2 30.51 Never Headed
2. JS Disco Diva: 17 R 1 1 1 1 1-4 1/2 30.69 Outside Drive
4. SE Trigger Happy: 16 R 4 1 1 1 1-10 30.07 Midtrack Romp
5. SE Tycoon: (A-29) 15 R 4 2 2 2 1-1 1/2 30.54 Stretch Rush
Racing PROud Stake
Senior Two Flite I
Race 11
1. Rated R R: (A-28) 15 R 1 1 1 1 2-1 1/2 30.65 Set Game Pace
2. WW Underneathyou: (A-32) 17 R 2 2 2 2 2-4 1/2 31.02 On Rail
4. Glasgow Cat: (A-31) 16 R 2 2 2 2 2-10 30.79 Fair Effort
5. SE Torpedo: (A-26) 14 R 2 2 3 3 2-5 1/2 30.89 Blocked Break
Wayne R. Ward &
Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon Stake
Senior Two Flite II
Race 12
1. JS Sippinongoose: 15 R 2 3 3 3 3-10 1/2 31.29 No Factor
2. WW Foofaraw: (A-30) 16 R 1 3 3 3 3-17 31.25 Saved Grround
4. JS Just My Luck: 14 R 1 3 2 2 3-12 1/2 31.38 Raced Wide
Holm Autotmotive Center, Abilene Animal Hospital &
Fulton Nitrogen Service Stake
Sunflower State Sprint Consolcations
Race 13
1. TNT Rockefeller: (S) 4 R 7 5 5 5 5-7 30.67 Tardily Away
2. CET Nonstop: 5 R 1 5 4 4 4-8 30.48 Crowded 1st Turn
4. Glasgow Kiss: (A-16) 4 R 4 1 2 2 4-4 30.49 Fair Try
5. O Ya Susie:1 R 4 3 4 4 4-7 1/2 30.70 On Outside
Borchers 31.90
Memorial Stake
Race 14
1. CET Comin In Hot: 3 R 7 3 4 4 4-9 1/2 30.77 Crowded 1st Turn
2. WW Razzmatazz: (A-13) 2 R 7 5 5 5 5-11 1/2 30.95 Never Up
4. CET Make It Rain: 1 R 7 5 5 5 5-11 30.94 Evenly
5. JS Comin Undone: 3 R 1 5 5 5 5-14 31.09 Off Late
7. Landlubber: 2 R 1 3 3 3 4-10 1/2 30.89 On Inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.