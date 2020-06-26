The result of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Abilene High School has suspended weights/conditioning sessions, football camp, the Abilene Rebels 16-18 team events and the Abilene Parks and Recreation Jr. Football camp.
Notices were posted on various Facebook pages on Friday.
“An AHS student who has attended the 6 a.m. weights/conditioning sessions and football camp this week has been exposed to COVID-19 through a sibling that has tested positive,” according to the Abilene High School post.
“Our AHS student and other family members are being tested. Until our Dickinson County health officer knows the results of these tests and has had a chance to confer with the state epidemiologist, we will proceed as follows.
• All high school and middle school summer conditioning and athletic opportunities will be postponed.
“Why middle school? We have potentially exposed coaches who oversee summer opportunities at both AHS and AMS.”
• The Dickinson County health officer is recommending any family with a student athlete who attended the 6 a.m. weights/conditioning session and/or AHS football camp on or since Wednesday, June 24 self-quarantine until further notice.
“We understand possible frustration. Please do not look to place blame.”
The post pointed out that the act was not intentional.
Rebels suspended
“Baseball activities are being suspended by me at this time, until further notice,” wrote Rebels coach Billy Hanson. “It wouldn't look good with us going to play, and others knowing of the situation in Abilene. Please have your son continue to play catch, work on pitching, and swing a bat. Things could get back running quickly or go the other way. I think you all understand. I know our players are very disappointed in this recent development, but the health and safety of our players is a priority. “
Jr Cowboy Football Camp
“We will be postponing our Jr Cowboy Football Camp at this time. Following the Abilene High School and Dickinson County Health Officer the instructors will not be able to instruct camp at this time. Once it is safe to do so and we have the dates in place we let everyone know,” according to the Abilene Parks and Recreation.
