According to the National Weather Service, out of Topeka, the current counties of Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson will be under heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday.
The short range forecast shows heavy rain and the threats of isolated flash flooding for areas in the Central and Southern plains.
On Thursday, people may experience a slight stop in the showers from the evening to Friday morning, but there is still a chance of increased storms.
