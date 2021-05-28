With Memorial weekend marking the start of summer break, the Abilene Municipal Pool plans on opening Monday, May 31. A stark difference from last year with the pandemic, Abilene Parks and Recreation decided to open the pool later in the season.
“We’re excited to get back to normal,” Park and Recreation Director Kellee Timbrook said. “Our numbers for our sports so far have been bigger than they have been in years. People are excited, they’re buying their pool passes. We have a good turnout for staff this year. So, we’re ready to open Monday.”
The pool season will last from May 31 till Aug. 9 with different special events mixed in through the months. On Saturday, July 17, there’s the Fun In The Sun event sponsored by Pinnacle Bank with games and special prizes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, July 18, Parks and Recreation will be passing out free ice cream during the evening swim.
“We’ve been pretty blessed to have a lot of our activities still going on and the community wanted them going on,” Timbrook said. “They are willing to participate.”
People can purchase their pool passes at the Parks and Recreation office, located at 1020 NW 8th St., until Monday.
After May 31, visitors can purchase passes at the pool. Households can purchase a season pass for only $200, while daily swim for children (4-17) is $2.50 and adults $3.50.
Currently the hours for swimming are 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. Swim times can change due to weather conditions.
For more information on pool season, people can visit the Park and Recreations’ pool page on Abilene city website or call 785-263-7266.
