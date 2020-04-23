The city of Abilene has no immediate plans to cancel summer activities through the Parks and Recreation Department, including the Abilene Municipal Pool.
“I am not ready to pull the trigger,” City Manager Jane Foltz told the Abilene City Commission at a study session on Monday.
However, if it does open, it may see an increase of out-of-town visitors.
Commissioner Tim Shafer said both the cities of Manhattan and Salina have announced the public swimming pools would not open this summer.
“Have we done that?” he asked.
“We haven’t dealt with summer yet,” Foltz said. “We are looking at what is happening across the state now.”
She said if County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes says to not open, that ruling will be followed.
“But we know we have kids that need jobs,” she said.
She said the pool could open as late as July.
“We could give swimming lessons for a couple of sessions,” she said.
The pool is scheduled to open on Memorial Day, May 25 and end on Aug. 9. The stay-at-home order by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has been extended to May 3.
“Our season may be a six-week season versus a 10-week season,” Foltz said. “We are looking at what is happening across the state now.”
She said the baseball/softball season may not happen.
Coach and machine pitch and Dickinson County League games are scheduled to start May 26.
Foltz said she visited with staff in Manhattan about its pools.
“They have three aquatic parks. They have hundreds of employees,” she said. “Their financial obligation is so much greater there than ours.
