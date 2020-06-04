The City of Abilene has announced the current plans for the summer swim season at the Abilene swimming pool.
Notification came from the Parks and Recreation Facebook page that the pool will open on Monday, June 15 and remain open until Sunday, Aug. 9 unless guidelines from the county are changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be two sessions on Mondays through Fridays with the first session beginning at 1 p.m. lasting until 5 p.m. Session two will reopen at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.
The notification stated there would be no deck chairs at poolside and that there will also not be concessions or basket checks.
Patrons are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and vending machines will be available for snacks.
Prices for the 2020 season are $150 for a household pass or individual child at $45; adult $50 while a senior pass is $45. Daily admission will be $2.50 for a child or senior and $3.50 for an adult.
Pool passes are available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation Department office until June 12 and then at the pool.
Swimming lessons will be taught in two sessions with the first being June 29 to July 10 and session two from July 13 to July 24. Sign up sheets are at the Parks and Recreation office.
Swim team practices begin June 15 and water exercise classes will begin June 22.
People wanting information about the swim team and any of the exercise programs should contact the Parks and Recreation office.
