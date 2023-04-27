As temperatures flirt with spring, life returns to Abilene’s Eisenhower Park flower garden as daffodils and tulips peak through the ground and trees begin to bloom.
In a few months visitors can expect an explosion of color. This year’s palette is scarlet red, dark purple and yellow, said Joy Maas, City of Abilene horticulturist.
“For our primary colors we're going to use the dark grass,” she said. “I've got the black peppers that were so popular last year — they get pretty tall, a lot of people like those. We're using dark with bright. We'll have the bright green and different things with it. It's kind of an intense color combination.”
Maas changes the landscaping in the park every year. This year, her inspiration came from the 2022 garden.
“Last year, I was standing here looking at the colors that we had, and I thought, ‘Now I know what we want,’” she said. “It just kind of comes to me. I'll see something and I just think, ‘I could put this with this and then you get it out on paper and you add your pictures and everything.”
Last year the color palatte was hot pink and orange, so this year, it’ll be darkened up a bit. Her plant selection should also attract an assortment of pollinators.
“We will have a lot of canna lilies that will be red,” she said. “And salvia, everything loves salvia — the butterflies, all the pollinators, love the salvia and what I've got is called Big Blue and it's big and purple and I have some new kinds this year that the hummingbirds love.”
She will also use large bold marigolds and zinnias, which always do well in the landscape.
This time of year, Maas is working on cleaning out the gardens, pulling weeds and trimming down the rose bushes. Despite several days of mild temperatures, she will wait until around Mother’s Day before she starts planting.
“Our last frost-free day is usually the 10th of May when you can plan but it was really tempting because it's been so warm,” she said.
Knowing just one night of freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on new plants, she said patience is needed. Early spring flowers, like daffodils and tulips, have bloomed and next people can expect to see the iris, which usually comes out in early to mid-May.
“They are going to be spectacular this year,” she said. “We've moved them and we will also be giving those away … just watch our Facebook. The irises will be beautiful, then come the roses. They may be a little later this year because we had to cut so much down.”
The roses should start blooming in June and by the end of June the day lilies will start opening up. Bit-by-bit, species-by-species, the flowers will begin to bloom until July when the entire garden will be awash with color.
Some of the colors start fading in August and September but the cannas and other vibrant plants will fill the space until, most likely sometime in October, when the first hard freeze shows up.
Petals at the Peak
To showcase the flowers, Maas and her crew teamed up with the Arts Council of Dickinson County to host the first, and hopefully annual, Petals at the Peak July 15 and July 16 when the flowers are at their peak.
“A lot of people will come in October and they’ll say, ‘I wanted to see the park before it was gone,’ and they missed it,” she said. “July is hot, but it’ll all be done in the mornings so people can come out early and just enjoy the beauty, take pictures and see it at its peak.”
On the first day of the event the ACDC will host Arts in the Park. Artists will be painting in the park and people can join them. There will also be a children's art exhibit, photo contest, and other activities. The next day Maas and her crew will give tours and presentations about the flowers and other plants.
