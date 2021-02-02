The Abilene Police Department is attempting to locate the truck shown below in connection to a theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (785) 263-1213, or DKCO Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS.
Police seek info on truck
