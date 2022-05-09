To make the public more aware of the two-hour parking in the downtown area, five Abilene High School students shot PSA videos for the Abilene Police Department. The videos will be posted on the department’s social media pages and YouTube account sometime in the future.
The students blocked off North Broadway Street between Third Street and North West Second Street for their video shoot. For two hours the morning of April 27, the students worked on shooting three videos as Police Chief Anna Hatter, Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins and Student Media Advisor Charity Bathurst watched. Wilkins said he and Hatter had participated in some shots in front of a greenscreen with the students prior to the April 27 shoot.
The videos are short skits that highlight different issues caused by the downtown two-hour parking spots being filled by vehicles for over the two-hour time limit. Hatter and Wilkins said the videos are another effort by the police department to remind the public that the parking spots in front of downtown businesses have a time limit. Employees and patrons parking for more than two hours in those spots has been a continuous issue for the department. Hatter said she hopes the videos garner more community interest and memory that will result in the department to enforce the issue less.
“In having discussions on what we can do to make the situation better, we wanted to approach it from not only an enforcement perspective, but more asking for compliance and providing education because we feel we get better results that way,” Hatter said.
The non-timed lots in the downtown area are the two lots east and west of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau and one lot north of Little Ike Park.
Senior Conner Rose mainly directed the project while shooting some scenes. Senior Braden Adams manned a camera, acted in a role and used his drone for the aerial shots. Senior Naomi Dannefer acted in a role. Sophomore Jack Hunter shot scenes and collected b-roll. Senior Miqueas Mazo acted in a couple roles, including the high school icon Cowboy Joe.
“This is the type of thing that makes learning not only effective, but interesting and valuable, in my opinion,” Bathurst said.
While most of the equipment and props came from their own belongings and the high school, the students also borrowed a 1960s purple Cadillac from one of their friends, Carson Woodworth.
Wilkins said the department asked the students to create the videos because the content they produce for school events are “impressive.”
“It’s been fun to work with them and to see really just how talented they are,” Hatter said. “They ran with this. They came up with a lot of great ideas. I’m excited to see how it turns out.”
Wilkins and Hatter said they have not received the final editions of the videos yet from the students. Once received, the videos will be reviewed by administration before release. As of now, there is no release date for the videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.