A February Abilene Commission regular meeting agenda included a document containing police statistics and community involvement from the Abilene Police Department titled “Abilene Police Department 2021 Highlights and Accomplishments.” Based upon the statistics, a graph was made for the criminal cases, prosecution rate, traffic stops and ticket issued 2021 statistics included in the document and with statistics from 2020 and 2019 requested from the police department.
Criminal cases have stayed relatively the same in the past three years, as all the statistics are in the 200s. There were 242 in 2019, 285 in 2020 and 289 in 2021.
Prosecution rate is a new statistic the department is tracking since they updated their statistics software, said Anna Hatter, Chief of Police. The rate increased in 2021 from 55.4 percent with 158 in 2020 to 67.1 percent with 194.
Traffic stops in 2021 increased over a pre-COVID-19 year in 2019. The number of stops from 2020 to 2021 almost doubled, with 1134 in 2020 and 1766 in 2021 . The same was the case for tickets issued. The number of 2020 tickets, 134, more than doubled in 2021 with 405.
“Overall, I am happy with our enforcement efforts for 2021. However, we will always work to improve,” Hatter said in a later interview. “For 2022, our enforcement will be focused on proactive patrol and regarding traffic. We will place an emphasis on safety violations such as speeding and red light/intersection compliance. These are the issues we receive the most citizen complaints about and contribute to traffic accidents directly affecting public safety. We will also be conducting directed patrol at Abilene schools during start and release times in an effort to limit violations that create hazards for students.”
