After a year and a half, the renovations of the second floor of city hall are effectively complete. The Abilene Police Department moved into the floor last week.
To showoff the second floor, the Police Department will be hosting an open house Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hatter said she recognizes that some residents remember when the second floor as a dance hall and wanted to show what renovations were made to the historic building.
