Two people from Moberly, Miss., were arrested by the Abilene Police Department on Monday.
Amanda Luchien, 43, and Cornell E. Luchien, 42, were charged in Dickinson County District Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Cornell Luchien was also charged driving without a valid driver’s license, failing to stop at 2200 N. Buckeye Avenue and failure to use a turn signal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.