HERINGTON — A former Herington woman was accused of the intend to distribute methamphetamine back in April. In her possession was 14.69 grams.
Melinda Needler, 27, of Wichita is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday reported the Herington Police Department began a long-term investigation related to the distribution of methamphetamine in March.
On Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. police stopped and detained Needler for questioning related to the investigation.
“Melinda Needler was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,” he said.
The charge carries a minimum of 46 months to 51 months and maximum of 74 months to 83 months.
She is also charged with possession of a switchblade, a criminal use of a weapon.
