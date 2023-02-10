The connection between food and poetry and poems about food was highlighted by “Food as Insecurity and as Indulgence,” a presentation by Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall at the Abilene Public Library Thursday.
Brimhall’s visit was sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County. Director Sam Geissinger said when, in November, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Brimhall, a Kansas State University professor of creative writing, was the new poet laureate, she was immediately interested in bringing her to Abilene for a presentation.
Brimhall’s focus for her four years as Poet Laureate is food and agriculture. As Geissinger and Brimhall discussed what direction to take her presentation in Abilene, they settled on the topic of food and the connection it has to poetry. With that as the basis of the presentation, they interspersed food insecurity and indulgence into the discussion.
Attendees were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food pantry. They also could help themselves to refreshments, which demonstrated some of the difference between what people with and without food insecurity might choose — for example, fresh over canned fruit.
“This subject is relatable,” Geissinger said. “She took that subject matter and then she made the program.”
About 25 people attended and participated in an interactive writing project. In the poems she chose for the presentation and in the interactive activity, Brimhall wanted people to think about food in a poetic sense — to think about the role food plays in their lives, what they want, and what emotions and senses come alive when thinking about food.
In quoting a portion of a quote by Pablo Neruda, Brimhall said, “Poetry is like bread, it should be shared by all, by scholars and by peasants, by all our vast, incredible, extraordinary family of humanity.”
“I really liked thinking about how both poetry and food are ways to nourish ourselves that we need bread and we need water and we need each other and we need art,” she continued.
On the interactive, “menu,” for the day, she walked the audience through the creation of three, “recipes.” In the first, people gave thought to a food or meal that is a rare pleasure for them. Something they might enjoy in solitude.
“When I … looked at food poems where it was about solitude or eating alone or picking berries alone, there was a lot of connection to memory, and also to the delights of solitude and the delights of food,” she said. “There’s (also) tons of poetry about food shared with others, important meals and celebrations but also ways in which meals help us mourn. I am somebody who cooks my mother’s recipes when I miss her.”
For the exercise people were asked to write down the answers to two questions: 1. I want ______ and 2. Where did you find this meal?
After writing down their answers to two questions, participants had a choice either swap papers with another person or keep it to themselves.
“Remember important meals of your past,” she instructed. “Remember berries you’ve picked, meals you have made, meals you have shared, tomato plants that died on your windowsill. And we will pass our recipe cards around and everybody will contribute to everybody else’s recipe card. So that create these collaborative recipes, these stone soups.”
Additional questions for the first recipe were: Did someone make it or was it off a vine, branch or out of a bottle? What did it taste like? What pleasure besides taste did it have? And, what, if any, pain or hurt was there?
Another set of six questions explored food participants had shared with others. The final set asked people to think about a food or meal they harvested or purchased.
A recipe, by definition, is text used when cooking or baking. It tells the person what ingredients to use and how to use them. The metaphorical recipes the attendees created broke down the components of making memories with food.
