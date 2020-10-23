A plea agreement ended the need for the Dickinson County District Court to begin jury trial proceedings next week.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and orders by the Kansas Supreme Court, Dickinson County hasn’t held a jury trial since October 2019.
Dale Wuthnow, 56, from Elmo, was facing multiple charges on four different complaints in District Court for all of which he entered pleas of innocent.
Bond was set at $50,000 and Wuthnow served 160 days in the Dickinson County Jail because of the inability to have a jury trial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday he changed his plea to no contest to two charges on two separate complaints. Two other complaints were then withdrawn.
Wednesday he was released on a $5,000 own recognizance bond.
According to testimony in court on Wednesday, the state was going to argue that Wuthnow got into an argument with a nearby neighbor, threatening the person in a text on June 5.
It was alleged shortly after midnight Dickinson County Deputies were called to the scene where a woman accused Wuthnow of throwing a mason jar at her which cut her and he squeezed her.
In a plea agreement, Wuthnow changed his pleas from innocent to no contest for criminal threat and aggravated battery. Supervised probation was recommended in the plea agreement.
Judge Benjamin Sexton set 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 for sentencing.
Cases dismissed were a domestic battery charge against the same woman that he was accused of battery on April 20 and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, failure to prove law enforcement identification and circumvention of an ignition interlock on May 3.
The Supreme Court issued orders allowing a jury trial and Wuthnow’s trial had been set to start Oct. 28 for jury selection.
By adhering to the six-foot social distancing rule, the jury was to have been spread out in the juror box and gallery seating. If there were 12 jurors and two alternates there would not be enough room to allow the public into the courtroom and maintain social distancing.
Judge Sexton’s intent was to live stream the jury trial on You Tube for the public and media to view.
