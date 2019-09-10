A request for a conditional use permit to operate a 22-unit RV park has been requested for Triplett, Inc., at the 24/7 Travel Store at 2200 N. Buckeye before the Abilene Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. today in the Abilene Public Library.
The original conditional use permit was approved for 14 RV spots in 2017, but construction was not started within a year.
A storm shelter in the convenience store building will serve the RV park along with 24/7 customers.
With the change in the site plan, the city will need a new electrical, plumbing and storm drainage detention plan.
