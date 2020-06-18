The Eisenhower Museum, Library and Boyhood Home may start to get some activity as early as next week.
However, it could still be a while before tourists, guests and researchers are allowed.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff spoke with the director of Congressional Affairs for the National Archives regarding plans to reopen the Abilene properties.
The National Archives and Records Administration closed its museums and research facilities on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is now a three phase plan which will bring tourism back to the museum and research at the library by late summer.
Visiting Abilene last week, Moran said he would look into opening the campus.
National Archives reported the plan to reopen location by location over three phases.
“They recognize the museum is a driver for commerce for Abilene and they are well aware that the cases in Dickinson County and the surrounding counties are minimal,” said Tom Brandt, communications director for Moran.
He said the Eisenhower facilities are at the top of the list reopening in Phase 1 along with the Reagan, Nixon and Texas libraries.
FDR and Kennedy museums are located in or near COVID-19 hot spots, so they won’t open for a while.
Phase 1 consists of getting staff back in to start on the backlog of research requests.
Phase 2 will test-drive some public functions, such as in-person research.
Phase 3, hopefully no later than the end of summer, would be having people and guests back in the museum.
