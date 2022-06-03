This article is the third and last story in a three-part series about Dennis Vahsholtz and the growth of the sport of disc golf.
***
2020 saw a huge year of growth for disc golf. A couple of months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs occurred, some people picked up disc golf. According to a Professional Disc Golf Association Board of Directors meeting Jan 19, 2021, the sport saw 2,455 new players in January 2021. That was a 270.29 percent increase from January 2020 with 663 new players.
Dennis Vahsholtz has seen the sport grow since he started in the sport in 1985. Vahsholtz lives in Herington and is owner of Discs Unlimited, professional player and Hall of Fame member of the Kansas Flying Disc Association.
“It never really took off until the pandemic,” Vahsholtz said. “Disc golf is just a perfect sport for outdoor recreation, social distancing and is cheap. You don’t have any tee times. For the cost of one to three discs, you can have a bundle of fun for no cost.”
The growth can be seen in the PDGA member player numbers. Vahsholtz said his player number is 3592, which he received in 1988. Between 1983 and 1988, the player base grew by less than 500 players. When the pandemic began, Vahsholtz said the player number went up to the 90,000s. Now in 2022, the player numbers reach into the 200,000s.
Another personal example is the course Vahsholtz created in the Father Padilla Park in Herington. The course was the fourth course in the state of Kansas. Now, there are around 250 courses in the state.
Earlier this year, the team that owns UDisc, an app that has a map of all registered courses in the world, a score tracker, event tracker and other disc golf features, released statistics from the app to discover if the 2020 disc golf growth was a bubble or has continued in 2021.
“Put simply, we had one big question on our mind for most of the last year: did the disc golf bubble burst after 2020? We’re happy to report the answer is a resounding ‘no,’” reads the UDisc website.
The team claims in their report around 1.1 million players used UDisc in 2021.
The first statistic UDisc gave was 5.28 courses were on average built per day in 2021. 5.28 is around a 50 percent increase from the 3.5 average in 2020.
Overall, there was a 15 percent increase in 2021 in the number of courses worldwide. Overall, there are 13,323 courses at the time of the report. 71 percent of the 13,323 courses, about 9,450, were built in the last 10 years since 2012.
UDisc also tracks the number of rounds recorded on their app. According to their records, almost 4 million rounds were recorded in 2019. The number over doubled in 2020 with almost 12 million rounds. The number continued to increase in 2021 with over 17 million.
The UDisc 2021 report can be found at udisc.com/disc-golf-growth-report online.
