Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.