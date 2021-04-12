The Dickinson County Historical Society is excited to announce the return of its yearly Pioneer Camp.
This camp, which is for children going into second through sixth grades, has been in existence since 1989. This year, children going into seventh grade also will be allowed to attend since there was no camp last year.
During the first two full weeks in June, campers learn an array of activities such as spinning and weaving wool, gathering eggs, kitchen chores, washing clothes, butter churning, rope making and many other activities, just as the pioneers did over 100 years ago.
There is no automatic dishwasher or washing machine. No electric stove or air conditioning. The campers get the opportunity to help prepare a meal each day and will learn how to make homemade noodles and bread from scratch.
During camp, Tuesday is Prairie Day. A day where the campers travel to a prairie area, explore plants and discuss what life on the prairie was like all those years ago.
They will also learn to play pioneer games, such as red rover, marbles and hoops and sticks.
The fee for camp went up this year. The prices are $100 per child for those who are not members of the Dickinson Historical Society and $75 for each additional camper.
If you are a current member of the society, the price is $75 for the first camper and $50 for each additional camper. The fees must be sent with the enrollment form for the campers to be enrolled in this year’s Pioneer Camp.
The limit each week is 24 campers. If camp fills up, you may put your child(ren) on a waiting list for next year.
This year’s camp dates are June 7 - 11 and June 14 - 18.
During camp, Children should be dropped off no later than 9 a.m. and be picked up at 1 p.m. daily. If they are riding with another camper, the office needs to be notified.
Anyone who has a child or children interested in attending camp should contact the Dickinson County Heritage Center at 785-263-2681 and leave a message or send an e-mail to hertiagecenterdk@sbcglobal.net.
The deadline is May 1. The fee can be refunded if cancelled by May 15, 2021.
A two-year hiatus
2021 will be the first time Pioneer Camp has been held since 2018.
Last year, in 2020, the camp was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown across the nation.
In 2019, the members of the historical society board at the time cancelled nearly all activities at the Heritage Center and closed the archives.
Those changes led to a controversial annual meeting in November 2019 where a proposed bylaw change to reduce the number of board members was voted down and six new members were elected by write-in ballot.
Then in January 2020, the remaining members of the previous board of directors and the administrator all resigned and a totally new board took over the reins.
Although the new board planned to return to normal programming to the extent possible, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.
