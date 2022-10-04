Pink the Park raised awareness for breast cancer Monday afternoon as people stopped by Little Ike Park to honor those who have fought and those who are currently fighting.

Brenda Holm, who organized the awareness event, allowed people to swing by the park and write the name of a friend or loved one who has contended with breast cancer — no matter what stage of the fight they’re in — on a strip of pink ribbon.

 

