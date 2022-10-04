Pink the Park raised awareness for breast cancer Monday afternoon as people stopped by Little Ike Park to honor those who have fought and those who are currently fighting.
Brenda Holm, who organized the awareness event, allowed people to swing by the park and write the name of a friend or loved one who has contended with breast cancer — no matter what stage of the fight they’re in — on a strip of pink ribbon.
“We’e pinking the park for breast cancer awareness,” she said.
People then tied the ribbons on the metal fenceposts of Little Ike Park. The ribbons will remain up for the rest of October.
“We’re having everybody be remembered and honored,” Holm said. “The ribbons will stay up all month.”
There will be a few blank pink ribbons on the fence so that people who want to stop by after the event can go to the park and write the name of someone they know who has had breast cancer on one of the blank ones.
“They’re welcome to find a blank ribbon and write their loved one’s name on it,” Holm said.
Pink the Park had a special guest in the form of Ranae Veal and members of the Junior League of Abilene. The Junior League presented Veal, who is currently fighting breast cancer, with donated funds to help her continue her battle.
