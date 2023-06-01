The Herington Post Office was renamed the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building Tuesday, May 30.
The process was two years in the making, starting in March 2021, when U.S. Representative Tracey Mann introduced House Resolution 2044 to the 117th Congress. Also, in March of that year Kapaun’s remains were exhumed from a cemetery in Hawaii where sometime after the war they were buried and marked as unknown.
Kansas Representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner, and Sharice Davids all cosponsored the bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law on March 10, 2022.
“I am proud to have led legislation through Congress that renames the Herington Post Office in honor of Father Kapaun,” Mann said, in front of about 100 people who showed up for the ceremony. “On the day after Memorial Day, it was particularly meaningful to gather with Kansans to celebrate the life and legacy of Father Kapaun, a man of God who showed incredible bravery and selflessness in his service.”
The dedication ceremony started with Mass at the St. John the Evangelist Parish before moving to the post office.
“My prayers are with the Kapaun family as we celebrate Father Kapaun’s life and service,” he said. “It is an honor for me to recognize his faithfulness and bravery today. Jesus said, ‘greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.’ May the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building in Herington serve as a reminder of that great love, and as an inspiration to do likewise for generations to come.”
Following the ceremony, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dix Day Post 1281 hosted guests for refreshments. They also had a display, which included Kapaun’s Medal of Honor and the Taegeuk Order of Militay Merit. In addition to several U.S. awards, Kapaun received the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, the United Nations Korea Medal and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal. In July 2021, he was awarded the Taegeuk Order of Military Merit from President Moon Jae-in. This is the highest military recognition awarded by the Republic of Korea
About Capt. Emil Kapaun
Kapaun entered the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps on July 12, 1944. After WWII ended, he briefly left the military only to return a little more than a year before the Korean War started.
On the night of Nov. 1, 1950, Kapaun’s unit, the 8th Cavalry Regiment, was attacked. The chaplain anointed the dying and dragged wounded soldiers to safety. Captured once, Father Kapaun escaped when his captors were shot by U.S. soldiers. The battle of Unsan resulted in one of the most devastating U.S. losses of the Koran War.
Offered a chance to retreat to safety, Father Kapaun and an Army medic, Dr. Clarence Anderson, made the decision to remain and look after the wounded. The following day the group was captured by the Communists.
At age 35, Chaplain Kapaun died in the prisoner of war camp May 23, 1951. However, in the months from his capture to his death, he is credited for saving numerous lives and being an inspiration to the soldiers he ministered to.
Kapaun was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 by President Barrack Obama. He is the ninth American military chaplain to receive the honor.
The citation reads:
“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving with the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea, from Nov. 1 to 2, 1950. On Nov. 1, as Chinese Communist Forces viciously attacked friendly elements, Chaplain Kapaun calmly walked through withering enemy fire in order to provide comfort and medical aid to his comrades and rescue friendly wounded from no-man’s land. Though the Americans successfully repelled the assault, they found themselves surrounded by the enemy. Facing annihilation, the able-bodied men were ordered to evacuate. However, Chaplain Kapaun, fully aware of his certain capture, elected to stay behind with the wounded.
After the enemy succeeded in breaking through the defense in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, Chaplain Kapaun continually made rounds, as hand-to-hand combat ensued. As Chinese Communist Forces approached the American position, Chaplain Kapaun noticed an injured Chinese officer amongst the wounded and convinced him to negotiate the safe surrender of the American Forces. Shortly after his capture, Chaplain Kapaun, with complete disregard for his personal safety and unwavering resolve, bravely pushed aside an enemy soldier preparing to execute Sgt. 1st Class Herbert A. Miller. Not only did Chaplain Kapaun’s gallantry save the life of Sgt. Miller, but also his unparalleled courage and leadership inspired all those present, including those who might have otherwise fled in panic, to remain and fight the enemy until captured. Chaplain Kapaun’s extraordinary heroism and selflessness, above and beyond the call of duty, are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, the 1st Cavalry Division, and the United States Army.”
Herington connection
Kapaun was born in Pilsen, an unincorporated community in Marion County settled by Czech immigrants. He was the descendant of German Bohemians and ordained in the Catholic Church in 1940.
He served in a civilian capacity as auxiliary chaplain at the Army Air Field outside of Herington during World War II for 18 months in 1943-44. During his ministry to military men who were heading to war he felt a calling to the chaplaincy.
Robbie Kramer, who working on the celebration plans, said the Herington Post Office was chosen for this honor because of Kapaun’s ties to Herington and because, and as an unincorporated community, Pilsen does not have its own post office.
“Father Kapaun would come into town and visit his soldiers either in jail or in the hospital,” she said.
Road to Sainthood
In 1993, Pope John Paul II declared Kapaun a Servant of God, the first stage on the path to canonization. The process is meticulous ad lengthy.
According to frkapaun.org a case sainthood is presented along one of three paths, martyrdom, heroic virtue or offer of life. Those working on the process have chosen to pursue the Order of Life path.
“This is reserved for a person who lived a life of virtue while alive, and in imitation of Christ, freely parted with his or her life for others,” the website states. “As Christ himself said at the Last Supper, ‘Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ (John 15:13).”
