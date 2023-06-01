The Herington Post Office was renamed the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building Tuesday, May 30.

The process was two years in the making, starting in March 2021, when U.S. Representative Tracey Mann introduced House Resolution 2044 to the 117th Congress. Also, in March of that year Kapaun’s remains were exhumed from a cemetery in Hawaii where sometime after the war they were buried and marked as unknown.

 

