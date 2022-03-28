Saturday, the Sunflower Journey Quilt Show took place for the first time since 2018.
Hundreds of people filtered through the armory over the weekend to look at the quilts on display, bid on silent auction items and explore vendors’ wares.
The proceeds of the silent auction went half to the quilt guild’s hospice quilt project and half to the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
President of the quilt guild Anne Rose said the turnout was “amazing.”
“We’re just tickled pink with all the people we have showing up,” she said. “The weather is gorgeous and I think people are just ready to get out and about and get back to a routine and we’re so thrilled to have them visit us here and see this amazing display of the talented artists we have in the community.”
Rose said people traveled from all around the state for the show.
In the first hour and a half the show was open, more than 200 people had come through the doors of the armory, she said. Both quilters and non-quilters alike attended the show.
Rose said it was a joy to see people out and about.
“It’s just an opportunity to see people that I haven’t seen forever and visit with people that are just starting to get back into the community and have questions,” she said. “Some people have questions about the artists or the pattern or the quilting and it’s fun to be able to visit with people about what we do and how we do it and what quilting means to us.”
Rose had three projects on display at the show, one of which was on her to-do list for about seven years.
“It’s just a sense of accomplishment for us and exposes other people to something that we really love and are passionate about,” she said. “It helps people to see this art is not dead. Quilting has been considered kind of an old-timey art or craft, but it is still alive and well in our community and we’re fostering the love of quilting in our kids.”
Rose’s daughter, Allison, started quilting at age 8 and had projects on display at the youth quilt show that took place at the Dickinson County Arts Council building at the same time as the Sunflower Journey show.
“I guess my mom always did it — it was just something she did,” she said. “So I always kind of wanted to do it too — just try it out for fun — and I ended up liking it.”
Quilt guild member Wanda Pitney also had quilts on display at the guild’s show Saturday — a flannel quilt and a quilt she made out of her dad’s collection of western shirts after his death several years ago.
“My dad always wore western shirts and that was just something he did and when he passed away, I got the shirts from mom and I made three quilts so far,” she said. “They’re about lap size — one’s twin size.”
Pitney incorporated photos of her dad and other family members into one of the quilts.
“It’s something that my kids will have now to remember grandpa,” she said. “It’s just a warm feeling to do that and to basically show what you can do with those items.”
Pitney hopes someone who saw the quilt displayed at the show takes the idea home and makes something special of their own from something that once belonged to someone they loved.
“I think, for me, it’s just a way to show other people what you can do to take something that was special — to me, because of my dad — and then be able to put it into something that’s functional, that is a keepsake, that can be used,” Pitney said.
She said she was pleased to see the quilt show come back after four years gone.
“This is our way to give back to the community,” Pitney said.
The quilts guild members make for hospice patients are part of that service.
Those were on display as well.
In addition to finished projects, guild members also offered live demonstrations, working on quilts for people in hospice throughout the event.
Anna Gugler, who heads up the guild’s hospice quilts project, tied a quilt for onlookers and answered questions about quilting in general and the hospice quilt program Saturday.
She said the hospice quilt project began several years ago when a guild member was diagnosed with cancer.
“Some of the other members decided to make her a comfort quilt,” Gugler said. “From that one comfort quilt, we decided to make comfort quilts for home health and hospice in Dickinson County for our community service project.”
Everything the quilters use to make the hospice quilts is donated, she said. The guild receives tons of fabric donations for the project which produces roughly 100 throw and twin-sized quilts per year. All of these find their way into the hands of hospice patients, Gugler said, who described the effort as “a labor of love.”
“It is gratifying,” she said. “A lot of love and prayers go into these quilts, because we know where they’re going to end up. And often we receive thank you notes from the families.”
She said she believed it was just human nature to want to help others in times of need.
“This is the quilters’ way of doing that,” Gugler said.
Gugler recalled her grandmother making quilts with a group that then donated those quilts to people in need.
“When I’m doing this, I feel like my grandmother’s with me,” she said.
Anyone is allowed to take part in this project. People are welcome to attend the guild’s meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church in Abilene. The group also holds periodic workshops, including one over Martin Luther King Day weekend called “sewing for service” where members make tops for the hospice quilts.
“You don’t even have to know how to sew to appreciate quilts,” Gugler said.
The quilt show only takes place every two years, to allow quilters time to work on their next projects. The next one is expected to take place in 2024.
“This is not a fast hobby,” Rose said. “It takes a long time to make a piece of art.”
