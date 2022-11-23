Tuesday evening, the Abilene High School wrestling team and its supporters raised $6,590 for the Abilene wrestling community during its annual pie auction from a total of 64 items.
Former wrestling coach Tom Taplin served as auctioneer.
Taplin said the funds raised through the pie auction would go to help wrestlers in the Abilene community.
He said the auction began as a way to help pay for wrestlers who qualified to nationals to pay for their trips and can also be used to pay for wrestlers to go to camps and to help with “summer activities” for wrestlers. According to Taplin, money raised in last year’s pie auction helped send three wrestlers to nationals.
“It goes to a lot of different places,” he said.
At the end of the evening, Taplin was unsure how much exactly had been raised through the auction, but believed it was likely similar to previous years.
“We raised quite a bit of money,” he said. “It’s for a tremendous cause. We pay for a lot of different stuff with it — help with camps and to send kids to nationals. The community really gets behind it. A lot of former wrestlers, a lot of former coaches come and grandparents of former wrestlers and current wrestlers. It’s a great deal.”
Taplin is a longstanding part of Abilene’s wrestling community, having been a coach for 25 years, and has served as auctioneer for the pie auction multiple times. His sons wrestled and his grandchildren are about to join the sport.
“I’ll support them as long as they have it — as long as I’m able,” Taplin said.
Girls’ wrestling coach Curtis Rein said he was pleased to see the community come out to support the pie auction. There was a packed house and more pies than usual, he said.
“We have more wrestlers and some of the wrestlers brought multiple pies, so I’m expecting a very nice amount this year to help out the kids this summer,” Rein said. “I think it was a very good year — that’s my expectation here. But we’re thankful no matter what, don’t get me wrong. We’re thankful and blessed to have this.”
He said many people showed up to the auction year after year without fail to show their support.
“It’s so great that people support the wrestlers,” Rein said. “It’s like a wrestling family. And these people that you see out here — they’re all part of the family. They really are. Every year it just amazes me.”
Former Abilene wrestler and wrestling coach Shane Palmer returned to Abilene for the pie auction and to watch his nephew wrestle. It was a trip down memory lane for him.
“There’s new faces, but there’s also the old faces,” he said. “There’s kids that I coached in high school that are actually out there bidding on the same pies as I’m bidding on.”
Seeing children he coached in high school all grown up and married with children of their own was an interesting experience for him.
“(It’s) kind of a little taste of reality — feeling old,” Palmer said. “But it’s still good to see everybody and it still feels like home.”
Overall, he said it was good to be back.
Palmer said Tuesday night was his first-ever pie auction.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I can say that the Abilene community likes their pies.”
