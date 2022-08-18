Abilene is home to several unique businesses. Picture This Plus — which is located in the basement of Rivendell Bookstore — is one of them.
The business dyes fabric for cross stitchers which is then shipped out all over the country and outside of it. The business is online and wholesale only and the product is in such high demand that owner Marilyn Thurlow and her employees have a hard time keeping up with it.
The business started life in Junction City, founded in 2001 by Thurlow and her friend Sheri Strauss.
Thurlow and her friend decided to open a framing shop. One day, they attended a trade show and saw someone selling hand dyed fabric. The two decided they wanted to sell that fabric in their framing shop.
By chance a few weeks later, Thurlow would see someone selling a hand dyed cross stitch business on Ebay for $60,000.
It turned out to be the person who they had seen at the show. The two made contact with the seller and talked about buying the business. Ultimately, however, the woman sold her business to someone else.
This did not sit well with Thurlow. They ultimately decided to open the business that would become Picture This Plus, learning how to source supplies and dye fabric themselves.
“A year later, I went to my first wholesale show with our first fabric,” Thurlow said. “Exactly three years later, we started getting orders.”
It has grown and grown since then, she said.
About 12 years ago, Strauss decided to retire from the business she owned with Thurlow and open a quilt shop — the Quilter’s Yard — in Junction City.
But Thurlow wasn’t ready to quit. She was still enjoying herself and she wanted to keep Picture This Plus going, so she bought her friend’s share of the business and kept it going here in Abilene.
The business transitioned to Abilene about 12 years ago when Strauss spotted the building it currently resides in. At the time, it housed a Victorian fashion museum but it was for sale by the owner.
Pictured This Plus had expanded to include the original framing business, a cross stitch store, the fabric dyeing and a bookshop and had become cramped.
“We needed more room,” Thurlow said.
They moved their business to Abilene and reopened over the space of about three weeks.
They looked around Junction City but didn’t find anything that suited their needs.
“She and I have been very big believers in ‘things happen the way they’re supposed to,’” Thurlow said. “We fell into the cross stitch business. We fell into this building, we fell into having a bookstore. Things just happen the way they’re supposed to sometimes and this and this is a big example of that. We just we do the right thing the right way and the right people appreciate it.”
Fabric from Picture This Plus is in high demand, according to Thurlow.
Sustaining business during the COVID-19 pandemic was not easy for entrepreneurs and that included Picture This Plus because the product was in such high demand, she said.
“The last two years the orders we’ve gotten have more than quadrupled,” she said. “The orders have gotten bigger and more and more and faster and our lead time — which is the time it takes from the time an order comes in to the time an order goes out — used to be religiously four to six weeks. It has been slowly increasing for the last the last two years. So now it’s nine months to get orders out — and most of the shops do not care. They don’t care when they get it they know they’ll get it. They know they’ll be able to sell it as soon as they get it and they know it’ll be quality when they get it. The problem we’ve had in the last year has been getting the fabric.”
The problem is getting the fabric here. Thurlow buys her fabric from one particular mill in Germany and it has been hard for the mill to keep up with their needs.
The shops that sell Picture This Plus’ hand-dyed fabric are patient and appreciate what they get but over the last few years it has become increasingly hard to fill orders.
The retail store that sold cross stitched items closed due to COVID-19, but the fabric which is sold to shops around the country is Picture This Plus’ sole product these days.
Dyeing the fabric by hand is a long, involved process.
Prior to dyeing, fabric must be prepared by surging, folded and put in the right place on the shelf so that the worker responsible for doing the dyeing can just pick it up without having to lo
“Before it’s dyed, it has to be cut, it has to be surged, it has to be folded and put in the right place on a shelf so that when the person who dyes goes to dye, they can just pick fabric off the shelves according to what they need without having to worry about ‘where is this’ and ‘where is this’ and ‘where is this,’” she said. “And then after it’s dyed, it hangs on it gets put on a drying rack and hangs overnight. So the next day, it has to be taken it has to be ironed, it has to be labeled, it has to be cut, it has to be surged, it has to be packaged, it has to be put in an order, and then I will package it and send it out. So only there’s only three of us that dye … We dye six days a week. We produce about 500 yards a week. And we still can’t keep up.”
This is the only big challenge the business faced during the pandemic. Though the work employees do is specialized, the business has not faced problems from the worker shortage.
Thurlow said many of their employees are people who wandered in one day.
Thurlow and Strauss built this demand up by encouraging cross stitch designers to use their fabric and by attending cross stitch trade shows across the United States. The shows used to be extremely common, with six shows taking place every year.
“It was our our aim to create a demand for our fabric,” Thurlow said.
News of their product spread by word of mouth so that when these shows became less popular and eventually stopped taking place Picture This Plus already had a foothold in the industry.
Hundreds of brick and mortar and online cross stitch shops and similar specialty stores around the country and outside sell fabric dyed here in Abilene at Picture This Plus.
People likely won’t recognize the stores’ names — not unless they cross stitch, Thurlow said. The product won’t be found in big box stores such as Walmart but in more niche stores, she said.
It’s hard to know what the future holds for Picture This Plus.
“I don’t know that we can predict the future anything right now, because any prediction I would have made in the last couple years would never have been accurate,” Thurlow said. “Things are so unexpected. I don’t think I have any predictions or expectations. I could say, well, the demand is going to continue, because it’s still growing. Or I can tell you the demand will go through a cycle like it always has and eventually will go down to where it used to be. But I don’t know that that’s true.”
