A local woman approached the Abilene City Commission during its regular meeting Monday afternoon with concerns about a petition being passed around the community asking for her not to open a bar at 315 N. Broadway St. Kimberley Reel recently bought the building and is planning on starting a business of her own there. Despite the petition, Reel said she is still planning on opening an undecided business in that location.
The current tenants of 315 N. Broadway St., American Family Insurance, have a year left in their lease and have expressed plans to move from Broadway Street once the lease has ended. What Reel’s business will be depends on what happens in the next year, she said.
“That building is a spectacular building,” Reel said. “Going through the building, I was just overtaken. I was like, ‘you know what, I’ll make something work in this building.’”
Reel is unsure of what type of business she will open. While a bar and grill is one of her ideas, she has some other ideas that may be better for business. She said she is not willing to share her ideas.
The petition for Reel not to open a bar spawned from a conversation between Reel and Judy Jones, owner of Countrypolitan, Reel said. After Jones asked Reel what business she planned on opening, Reel said a bar.
“It was nothing intentional, nothing permanent, not even actually a thought. It was more of a knee-jerk reaction to her prodding,” Reel said about her response.
Soon after, the petition was created and presented to business owners along Broadway Street to sign. The creator of the petition is unclear. Multiple people, including Jones and Amanda Collins, co-owner of Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, said Heidi Anderson, realtor at Kansas Best Real Estate, created the petition and approached the business owners, including themselves, about signing it.
Anderson denied the claims, stating that the petition was a collaborative effort between female business owners other than her.
Anderson said she signed the petition because the prospect of a bar being opened along Broadway Street near their businesses upset her and other business owners. One of her concerns is whether the downtown area has enough parking spots to support such a business.
“If this lady would have said restaurant, which we just heard about it (Monday night), or bar and grill, there’s no issues, but the wordage was bar,” Anderson said.
Jones and Collins said they did not sign the petition. Gina Kuntz, owner of Gina’s Hairtiques, The Gift Parlor and Genny’s 2.0, said she originally signed the petition, but later had it removed because she was misinformed. Anderson said the petition has about 15 signatures on it, including ones from Jones and one of the owners of Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro.
Reel said no one approached her to clarify what she had said to Jones about opening a bar.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff generally supports businesses that want to come into Abilene. He believes a bar and grill would be a positive business for Abilene.
“I think there is confusion amongst some of the other business owners in downtown that they get to have a say in what goes down there, and they don’t,” Marsh said. “That’s not the way private industry works. I’m disappointed in the downtown businesses that have elected to oppose whatever is going in.”
Addressing concerns, Marsh said the downtown area does not have a parking problem based on his own research, and not being able to park in front of a business does not equal a parking problem. If parking in front of a business is not available, then Marsh advised the public park a block or two away and walk the necessary distance.
“The bulk of the foot traffic and parking that I think other businesses are worried about are going to happen after (their) hours, unless they happen to stay open,” Marsh said. “As of right now, I don’t see a lot of those businesses staying open past 5 p.m., but that’s my opinion.”
Marsh said he has not received the petition.
“I find it ironic we hang a banner across main street that says, ‘voted friendliest Midwest town,’ or something along those lines, and then we have this happen,” Marsh said.
Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she was disappointed by the situation when she first heard the news from the city meeting.
“The bureau strives to promote a positive image of Abilene, but we need our partners to carry that message,” Weeks said. “Despite any differences, it’s important to be kind, seek facts and work together to make Abilene live up to its positive reputation. To sustain and grow our downtown, we must be open to new building owners, ideas and businesses.”
Dickinson County has a liquor law that at least 30 percent of a businesses sales must be food if they sell liquor by the drink, Marsh said.
Reel and her family moved to Abilene from Alaska earlier this year after deciding to settle in Abilene. Her family lived here several years ago.
“What drew us back to Abilene was all the people, the history and a place where I want to raise my children,” Reel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.