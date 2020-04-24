Incumbent Lynn Peterson is seeking a third term on the Dickinson County Commission.
Peterson filed Thursday to retain his Commission District #2 seat. A Republican, Peterson filed by paying the filing fee, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
Before being elected as a county commissioner, Peterson was a long-time Abilene city commissioner.
Peterson is the fifth Dickinson County incumbent to file. Sheriff Gareth Hoffman filed in March. County Clerk Jones, Treasurer Leah Hern and Register of Deeds Marty Holt all filed earlier this month.
Also up for election this year are the Commission District #3 seat currently held by Craig Chamberlin and County Attorney position held by Andrea Purvis. As of Thursday, no one has filed for either of those positions.
Besides Dickinson County offices, other local seats up for election in 2020 include all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
The filing deadline is at noon on Monday, June 1.
The primary election is Aug. 4.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
