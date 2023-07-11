Eisenhower Park Rose Garden’s Petals at Their Peak July 15

The community can paint and celebrate the peak beauty of the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden during Petals at Their Peak July 15.

The Arts Council of Dickinson County is hosting "Petals at Their Peak" again Saturday July 15.  The event aims to celebrate the beauty of the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden through the medium of art.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to truly appreciate the park at its finest," said Joy Maas, city horticulturalist who curates the rose garden. "Often, visitors come during the fall or early spring, but they don't truly witness the garden's full splendor until it's in full bloom. We wanted to give them a reason to come and experience its beauty."

 

