The Arts Council of Dickinson County is hosting "Petals at Their Peak" again Saturday July 15. The event aims to celebrate the beauty of the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden through the medium of art.
"We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to truly appreciate the park at its finest," said Joy Maas, city horticulturalist who curates the rose garden. "Often, visitors come during the fall or early spring, but they don't truly witness the garden's full splendor until it's in full bloom. We wanted to give them a reason to come and experience its beauty."
The Eisenhower Park Rose Garden, a “hidden gem” in Abilene to Maas, boasts a remarkable array of vibrant roses and an assortment of flowers.
With an eye for color, Sam Geissinger, director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County emphasized the garden's allure.
"It can stand alone in its beauty, but if we can capture it through painting, we have the opportunity to enhance our own perception of color and create lasting memories," Geissinger said.
On Saturday, attendees will find tables and stations set up throughout the rose garden, offering a picturesque setting for artists to immerse themselves in their craft. For a suggested donation of $10, participants will have access to easels and can freely choose their areas which to paint.
Geissinger emphasized the inclusive nature of the event.
"You don't have to be a professional artist to participate,” she said. “Novices and seasoned artists alike are welcome. It's a comfortable setting that encourages everyone to be creative."
The event is sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County and is open to both local residents and visitors from beyond the county. To beat the heat, the event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing attendees to capture the scenery in the morning light. The garden's fountain will be in operation, providing even more of a backdrop to a grand setting.
A special children's station will be set up free of charge, catering to aspiring young artists up to the age of 10. Geissinger expressed her hope that events like these would inspire children to appreciate and engage with the arts from an early age.
The following day, Sunday July 16, will see a gardening session, providing an opportunity for participants to not only appreciate the garden but also learn how to care for it. Maas highlighted the importance of community involvement and education in preserving the beauty of the park for generations to come.
"I wanted to create an opportunity for people to experience the park in its full glory," Maas said. "People who love parks often visit without any specific events or activities in mind; they simply want to immerse themselves in the natural beauty. That's why I thought art in the park was a perfect fit. It allows people to take an active part and truly engage with their surroundings."
While the event is currently in its inaugural year, organizers have hopes for its future. Both Geissinger and Maas expressed their desire to make Petals at Their Peak an annual tradition.
“We often see things that are beautiful and worth preserving in Dickinson County,” Geissinger said. “There’s a lot to see. We can use the same concept with barns, architecture, trees; there are always more possibilities.”
"We want to gain momentum and make this an event that people eagerly anticipate each year. We've had visitors travel from Wichita and Topeka specifically to see the garden, and we hope to continue attracting a wider audience,” said Maas.
To support ongoing efforts to enhance the park's beauty and offerings, Maas welcomes donations from individuals who value this unique community asset.
"We do this for people to enjoy," Mass said. "While donations are always appreciated to fund things out of our budget, our primary goal is to ensure that visitors respect and care for the park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.