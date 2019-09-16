The Abilene Board of Education approved several personnel changes during its regular meeting Monday night.
One retirement was approved for Christine Rogge, technology assistant.
Resignations were accepted from Charlotte Jenne, Kennedy breakfast supervisor; Kylie Lee, payroll clerk; and Mackenzie Matavosky, McKinley lead after-school program teacher.
Several employments were approved: Sara Mitchell, Kennedy Title I aide; Jenny Wilkins, Abilene Middle School after-school program teacher; Becca Lahr, Kennedy Elementary after-school program teacher; Kristina Vinduska, Eisenhower Elementary after-school program teacher; and Turner Alderson, McKinley Elementary after-school program teacher; Timothy Bailey, Abilene High School custodian; Rose Lindsey, McKinley breakfast/Head Start cook; Elly Cauthon, AHS crossing guard; Marcy Strong, transfer from Kennedy Elementary cook to McKinley cook; and Sara Mitchell, transfer from McKinley after school program to Kennedy after school program teacher; Sarah Juhl, food service substitute; and Marie Ebersole, substitute bus driver.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
