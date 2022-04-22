If you lived in Abilene in the 1970s, you may have seen a little boy riding his bike around town, cowboy hat planted firmly on his head and lariat flung over his shoulder. You may have chuckled to yourself as you imagined the daydreams and imaginings going on underneath that cowboy hat as he navigated a frontier of his own design. What you probably wouldn’t have thought was that one day, that little cowboy on his two-wheeled steed would create a product that would sell all around the United States and beyond. That he would build a business that would support not only his family, but many others that he employed. That he would build on the western heritage of the town on whose streets he roamed and manufacture equipment to keep ranchers and their cattle safe as cows and baby calves were worked.
That little cowboy was John McDonald, and Rawhide, the company he founded, turned twenty years old this past March. The seed for a portable corral system was planted in his mind long before it ever blossomed into an idea and eventually a prototype. “When the rodeo came around in Abilene each year, a portable arena was set up on the ballfield,” McDonald recollected. “I was wandering around, watching these guys set up this portable arena and one of them said, ‘If you’re going to be in the way, you might as well help.” They gave him a little bucket full of pins and he would walk around handing them to the workers as they put the arena together.
McDonald was born in Clay Center and lived for a short time in Oklahoma before his family moved to Abilene. “Dad was into horses, and I was always into the horse thing as a child,” he said. “Shortly after we moved to Abilene, my parents got a divorce and we couldn’t afford the horses any more.” He may have lived in town, but his heart remained on the prairie. Even though he no longer owned a horse, he started entering Little Britches rodeos, competing in junior bull riding and junior bareback riding when he was eleven. He played football, basketball, baseball and participated in track until high school when it became apparent there wasn’t enough time for rodeo and other sports. “I made up my mind that rodeo was what I was going to do,” McDonald said. After high school graduation he attended Dodge City Community College on a rodeo scholarship, then transferred to Kansas State University, where Mary, his future wife was attending. He rodeoed for Kansas State a bit, as well.
The couple got married and started their family. “I thought I was going to rodeo for the rest of my life, but things change when you get married and have a family,” he reflected. He got his pro rodeo card and competed on the weekends while driving a truck for Manhattan Ice and working construction. In 1986 they decided to move to Colorado. “I wanted to live in the Fort Collins area. I’d been there as a child and knew there were a lot of horses there. I could rodeo out of Colorado and maybe train horses for a living,” he said. “I put my shingle up and advertised at the sale barn that I was training horses and got very busy.” Mary, who had gotten her degree in animal science, went to work as a chemist for Anheuser-Busch.
McDonald was setting up a place on his property for bucking bulls, using some of his own equipment and some he had leased from a neighbor, when he got a call about a televised bull riding series that was in the works. They’d heard he had equipment and wanted to lease it from him. Bull Riders Only started airing in 1991. “All of the best bull riders that I’d ridden with were going to these events and I’d just decided to stop riding bulls,” he stated. Instead, he traveled all over the United States with them, setting up the equipment for the events.
In time Bull Riders Only dissolved and McDonald subcontracted with the PBR. “I’d had this idea when I was doing the bull ridings with my equipment to make up set-ups faster,” he described. “Sometimes I had to go in after a hockey or basketball game, put dirt down and set up my equipment. I needed to be able to do it faster.”
One night in Long Beach, California, a fight broke out between the bulls in a pen, necessitating one of them be let out. “I pulled the pin and let him out in the alley,” McDonald said. “These were panels that had female clips on both ends and you would pin your equipment to the post. The gate went all the way back around like you opened a gate and when that happened, I saw something and said to myself, ‘You could build something like that off your bucking chutes, have it fold back and not have to unpin them.”
Using the chute itself as an anchor, McDonald began experimenting with a longer panel and a wheel, giving him the ability to roll the panel open. “I decided I needed to build myself a corral I could take to pastures and set up myself,” he said.
He spent five years drawing and redrawing designs before building his first portable corral. He approached Matt Engle, who owned a welding shop in Abilene and agreed to help him. The McDonalds decided they wanted to actively pursue developing and building the corral. They sold their property up near Miltonvale, but couldn’t find a place hear Abilene to keep his livestock. Mary’s cousin let them use his little feed lot and the family moved into Abilene. “So here I am, living in town again,” McDonald said. He and Matt built a few prototypes, then constructed one that sold to a man in Glasco. They built a second one and took it to the 3i Show in Garden City. It had multiple pens for sorting, real gates and hydraulics. It was built to where you could drive through it with your pickup, as well as drive highway speeds. It had solid rubber wheels to avoid flat tires.
When Engle decided to get out of the business, McDonald bought a small building across the street from the Pioneer Farm and Ranch store in Abilene. “I moved into that shop, bought me some materials and learned how to build it myself,” he said. He hired one employee, then needed a second. They built one corral per week in the beginning. He had a tiny little office that he kept his paperwork in and used his cell phone for his business phone. He advertised in newspapers and handed out flyers and the business grew. “I would go to a show and sell four or five corrals on a handshake, then go home and build them,” he said. “For the most part, for my entire existence I’ve been behind on orders, except for when mad cow disease hit and in 2008 when the stock market crashed, then I got caught up.”
Today McDonald builds 300-400 units per year and has never stopped looking for ways to improve his design. “I’m in the shop continuing to come up with new and different things to still be the Cadillac of portable corrals,” he said. Also important to him is taking care of his customers. “Bad news travels faster than good news,” he said. “At Rawhide, if a customer has a problem, we get somebody out there to take care of it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a slight slowdown in his business, and now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he’s getting fewer calls. “I can always tell when something is going on in the world, because my phone doesn’t ring,” he said.
Supply chain issues have affected his prices to a degree, as steel prices have shot up. “At one point my steel costs went up 240%,” he shared. “I had to raise my prices, but I didn’t want to pass it all on to the customer.” He added that they’ve had to shop around more for many of their components, like raw steel, hydraulic hoses, batteries, solar panels rubber wheels and transport wheel rims. “It’s made double the work for Mary in the office,” he said.
The McDonalds will host an anniversary open house on June 4 in Abilene that will include tours of his shop, a drawing for a corral, and a special presentation he is very excited about. “All my life in rodeoing, the bit thing was to win a trophy buckle,” he explained. “There were times I was looking forward more to the trophy buckle than the money I won.” So this past winter when the weather kept him indoors, he designed a 20th anniversary trophy buckle for Rawhide, which he had produced by Gist Silversmith. He had one made for himself, Mary, their three children, his parents, Matt Engle and his shop manager Victor Caceres.
The twenty years haven’t always been easy and there have been challenges to overcome all along the way. But even when the ride was rough, the little cowboy turned inventor and businessman remains grateful for the success of the equipment he designed. “It’s been good to me,” McDonald reflected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.