Sue Alexander believes people can be fit at any age. She currently leads the Silver Spurs exercise class at the Abilene Community Center where she guides participants at all fitness levels through a full-body workout twice a week.
We work every muscle in our body,” she said after a recent class. “Everyone starts at whatever their current capability is, then we work up from there.”
Each class consists of six parts, beginning with light to moderate cardio that strengthens legs and arms then progressing to hand weights, balance work, resistance bands and stretching. The workout is designed for all ages and capabilities with participants ranging in age from late 40s to early 80s, but Alexander is committed to helping people improve from where they began.
“I’m pretty sneaky,” she said. “Once we’ve built our strength up, we go up on the [resistance band] size and strength, then I’ll add in a new exercise to keep them on their toes.”
Alexander’s holistic approach means participants are not only increasing their heart rates, but they are also increasing strength and stamina, improving balance and incorporating deep breathing techniques. Focusing on the whole body is especially important for older people, she said, giving them the strength and resilience to stay active and healthy.
“We use all our muscles to keep the body agile and build stronger and healthier bodies,” she said. “This helps prevent falls and obtain the strength to get back up.”
The current session of Silver Spurs ran through April 23, but the class was so popular that Abilene Parks & Recreation asked Alexander to add a summer session from May 4-August 20. She will also be adding a Silver Spurs mat class and a Lunch Crunch class beginning May 4, all designed to help people lead healthier lives.
“The mat class will consist of exercises to strengthen arms, legs, back and lower lumbar,” she said. “It’s designed for bone strengthing and circulation, stronger core muscles, and stronger hips, neck and back.”
Lunch Crunch will be held during the lunch hour and is designed so folks can join in for 30 minutes or the full hour to get a good workout.
“So many people sit behind a desk all day, so I wanted to design something that, if they have a little bit of time to run over and workout, they feel like they’ve done some good movement during the day,” Alexander said. “I know there are so many people who would benefit from this. You’d be surprised how much I can cram into 30 minutes!”
The Abilene Community Center has implemented extra health and safety protocols during the COVID pandemic, making it safe for small group classes.
Occasionally Alexander takes her class outdoors to “mix things up and get some fresh air” as well. Most equipment is provided and lockers are available to store items individuals bring from home, such as water bottles and sneakers. The chairs and mats are cleaned after every class.
“I’ve worked in a dental office for most of my career, so I’m keen on clean,” Alexander said. “We haven’t had any problems so far.”
As she prepares to retire from the dental office, Alexander plans to stay busy -- and healthy -- by bringing more whole-body workout classes to the Abilene Community Center for adults of all ages.
“I’m a high-energy person. I’m either out there on my bike or working out with classes,” she said. “I’m 69 and I’m going to stay healthy.”
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
