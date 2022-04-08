The weather will inevitably warm up this spring and when that happens people will want to spend time outdoors. This may include walking at night.
But Faith Ballard of Abilene, who works for Doordash, said she has often come within a few feet of hitting pedestrians when she’s out working after dark.
She has driven for the food delivery app in multiple communities but has had an excessive amount of close calls with pedestrians in Abilene, she said.
She said these pedestrians were often walking in the roadway and not wearing reflective clothing.
She and two other drivers in Abilene have all had the same issue.
Not all of Abilene’s streets are well-lit according to Ballard and it can cause a problem.
“I get it,” she said. “You want to get outside and get your exercise and all that — but it doesn’t take much to put on a reflector.”
Just recently, she said she was driving along Northeast Fourth Street after dark and had a close call.
“People were out just walking,” Ballard said. “No reflectors, no nothing. They had two dogs with them and they had a couple kids. And if my headlights just had not hit the sole of one of their shoes, I probably would have hit them. It’s that close.”
This is hardly the only time Ballard has had a close call with a pedestrian who was walking at night.
“The first person — oh, I just slammed on my brakes,” she said. “She was coming toward me. I had just gone past the hospital and there was that kind of a little hill thing. She just wasn’t watching — she was on a phone and wasn’t watching where she was going.”
Ballard said she stopped just in time.
“It’s really scary,” she said. “I thought Junction City was bad, but it’s such a small community here. (People think) ’oh, there’s not that much traffic out, no big deal.’ But it only takes one car.”
No one has been hit yet, but Ballard worries that one day that might not be the case.
She encourages people to wear reflective clothing including vests and glow sticks which people can safely loop around their necks and the necks of their children and pets. Some people put reflective strips on their shoes, but said it’s easier to see when people wear reflective items on their torsos rather than their feet. Ballard has even handed out reflector vests to some of her neighbors.
“It’s nice outside,” she said. “But let’s get some reflectors on, for safety for yourself and for the people that (are) driving.”
The Centers for Disease Control also encourage pedestrians to use caution when walking outside after dark.
In addition to encouraging pedestrians to wear reflective vests when out after dark, the CDC also suggests people carry flashlights with them on excursions outside at night.
The CDC urges people walking after dark to stick to areas designated for pedestrians such as sidewalks, crosswalks and walking paths whenever possible as opposed to walking in the roadway. Pedestrians are also encouraged not to walk outside at night while impaired.
“Avoid using electronic devices like earbuds or walking if you have been using alcohol or drugs,” the website reads. “They can cause distractions and impair judgement and coordination.”
See the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/transportationsafety/pedestrian_safety/index.html for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.