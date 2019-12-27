Attending a noon Kansas City Chiefs’ game for Jerrod and Bonny Keune usually means leaving Abilene before 4 a.m.
And no, they won’t be found in the parking lot tailgating.
The Abilene couple, along with friends Troy Reed and Brandon Skinner, will arrive five hours before the kickoff with the important job of keeping 80,000 fans safe when the Chiefs host the Chargers Sunday.
The local owners of Sureshot Tactical & Security do more than just teach conceal and carry classes, NRA led classes and security at local events, they keeps guns, knives and alcohol out of Arrowhead stadium.
They do all types of security from festivals to weddings, but last football season Jerrod found the job application online for Arrowhead Security, then applied. He began to work the games as regular security and eventually moved up to supervisor.
Bonny, his wife, about a year later began working as gate security and worked her way up to a supervisor position as well.
Background check
Obtaining the position required a screening process and background check to receive their security license in the state of Missouri. The events they have covered for Arrowhead include Monster Jam, concerts, but most of all Chief’s home football games.
On the day of a football game Jerrod, Bonny, Skinner and their eight other co-workers load up two vans at around 3:30-4 a.m. and head to Kansas City. They need to be at the stadium about five hours ahead of time. When they arrive, they need to get their equipment, go to their gates and fill out paperwork and then they brief their subordinates.
A lot of the time, each game comes with new security guards that have never worked a game before and it’s up to Bonny and Jerrod to explain what to expect and look out for.
Contraband
As the game is about to begin, everyone starts at gate security where they have to confiscate any contraband as it comes through the gate. Most times people will just try to bring in a purse that’s too large, explicit signs or alcohol, but in some extreme cases there have been hidden guns and knives that could not enter.
Inside the stadium Jerrod and Brandon and about 150 other security guards walk around and monitor the crowd of around 80,000 fans. For their safety, they carry around radios, wear body cameras but do not have weapons, They deal with detaining and escorting out rambunctious fans.
The police officers in the stadium carry weapons and deal with apprehending those who are uncooperative after security has talked with them.
A game like the one on Dec. 15 when the Chiefs played the Broncos, can be described as extremely cold with snow everywhere.
High fives
When the Chiefs win like they did that Sunday Bonny says, “We get so many hugs and high fives at the end of the game as people are exiting.”
Then Jerrod adds, “Of course, by the opposing team we get cussed out and booed.”
Based on their experience working security for Arrowhead, they can describe which fans are more out of hand,
“Bronco fans are pretty mellow, but Raiders fans… they’re the ones we usually have most problems with,” Bonny said.
Some of the most common problems they’ve experienced in the winter include people trying to sneak in alcohol and surprisingly, snowballs being thrown at players, although there is less fighting.
The life of security at Arrowhead does not seem appealing, but Jerrod and Bonny explain the different aspects they have being behind the scenes.
Safe place
Jerrod was previously in the Army for 23 years protecting people, and because of his background, confrontation does not bother him. He said he feels that he has a job to be done and at the end of the day the people who were most difficult were still kept safe the entire time.
“I don’t know too many people who can say they’ve worked for an NFL team. I’ve also done a few of the playoff games and I really enjoy it all,” he said.
“You’re always going to see something unique every game, and the pay may not be something more than what we could earn around here in town, but it’s the experience we do it for,” Bonny said of being a gate security supervisor.
Many of the unique things they see as security guards, such as new ways of hiding knives or guns and even ways people go about trying to harm them, all play a part to help them further their business.
As they explained, Sureshot Tactical & Security teaches classes for gun safety but will soon begin teaching classes for women in self-defense at the beginning of next year.
