A “Peaceful Rally On Racism” is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the shelter house in Eisenhower Park.
The rally is being organized by Abilene residents Jo and Tom Schwartz.
Rallies have been staged nationwide in light of the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“Tom and I were discussing that we should do something locally to be unified with the rest of the world and bring this to the forefront,” Jo Schwartz said. Jo Schwartz said Abilene Police Chief Mike Mohn and Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins plan to attend and give some remarks. At least one minister has also indicated he will attend, she said.
Social distancing will be practiced.
“We don’t really have a formal agenda at this point, but we expect lots of community members to attend,” Jo Schwartz said.
